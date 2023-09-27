We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Skinny Whip Chocolate Orange Bars 5X20g

Skinny Whip Chocolate Orange Bars 5X20g

5(1)
£1.15

£1.15/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Bar
Energy
kJ
79kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Orange Flavoured Nougat Bars, Coated in Milk Chocolate
Have You Tried Our Other Ranges?Skinny Chocolate Crunch, Skinny Crunch Light, Skinny Dream
Guilt freeHigh in FibreLess than 80 caloriesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 100G
High in Fibre

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (31%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Water, Orange Flavoured Sugar Nibs (2%) [Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Shea Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Colouring Food (Paprika and Carrot Concentrates), Natural Flavouring], Egg Albumen, Natural Flavouring, Concentrate (Carrot and Apple), Stabiliser (Cellulose)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Gluten, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

