Hanx Ultra Thin Vegan Condoms 10 Pack

Hanx Ultra Thin Vegan Condoms 10 Pack

5(2)

5(2)
Vegan

Hanx Ultra Thin Vegan Condoms 10 Pack We sustainably source our Fair Rubber from India. For more information visit fairrubber.org
Our signature ultra-thin, vegan condoms are made from 100% Fair Rubber latex, so unlike the johnny big boys on the market, they're biodegradable in your household waste or compost. Made with no-unnecessary chemicals, they're designed to be gentle, natural-as-possible and clean-scented, which means no mood-killing rubbery smell when you’re getting it on.
HANX is a female-founded sexual wellness brand that aims to create body and planet-friendly products with a sex-positive, anti-awkward approach to contraception making it easier to keep yourself and your partners safe.
VeganSustainableFemale-founded

Net Contents

10 x Condoms

