Hanx Ultra Thin Vegan Condoms 10 Pack We sustainably source our Fair Rubber from India. For more information visit fairrubber.org

Our signature ultra-thin, vegan condoms are made from 100% Fair Rubber latex, so unlike the johnny big boys on the market, they're biodegradable in your household waste or compost. Made with no-unnecessary chemicals, they're designed to be gentle, natural-as-possible and clean-scented, which means no mood-killing rubbery smell when you’re getting it on.

HANX is a female-founded sexual wellness brand that aims to create body and planet-friendly products with a sex-positive, anti-awkward approach to contraception making it easier to keep yourself and your partners safe.

Vegan Sustainable Female-founded

Net Contents

10 x Condoms