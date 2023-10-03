We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Conditioner Miraculous Recovery 250Ml

John Frieda Frizz Ease Conditioner Miraculous Recovery 250Ml

5(2)
£8.00

£3.20/100ml

J/F Frizz Ease Cond Miraculous Recovery 250ml
Expertly-formulated to soothe dry, frizzy hair, this deep-conditioning hair mask for damaged hair transforms distressed hair into nourished, visibly-healthy strands.It's formulated with targeted Anti-Damage Technology and powerful moisturising ingredients to restore hair’s natural frizz defences and helping to disguise split ends.With regular use, dehydrated and frizzy hair is quenched, nourished and conditioned.
- Visibly repairs and nourishes dry, damaged hair in one use- Formulated with targeted Anti-Damage Technology- Suitable for all levels of frizz, colour-treated and chemically-treated hair
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Behenyl Alcohol, Dipropylene Glycol, Parfum, Bis(C13-15 Alkoxy) PG-Amodimethicone, Dimethiconol, PRG-14M, Disodium EDTA, Phytantriol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Erythritol, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, BHT, Tocopherol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Start with Miraculous Recovery shampoo. Then apply the deep conditioner to clean, wet hair distributing from root to tip, concentrating on ends. Leave on for 3-5 minutes and rinse thoroughly.

