Muller Bliss Raspberry Greek Style Yogurt 4X105g

Product Description
- Whipped Greek style yogurt with cream and a raspberry compote on the side x4
- Müller Bliss Corner, a Greek style yogurt that's whipped… So creamy, it's sheer bliss! Enjoy Muller Bliss Corner whipped Greek style yogurt with raspberry fruit compote as the perfect after dinner treat.
- Müller and Bliss Corner are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
- Original Whipped Greek Style Yogurt with a Raspberry fruit compote
- Bliss Corner Greek style yogurt that's whipped
- So creamy it's sheer bliss
- Pack size: 420G
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk) (13%), Sugar, Water, Raspberries (8%), Raspberry Puree (4.5%), Emulsifier: E472b, Stabilisers: Pectins, Guar Gum, Gelatine, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK using British milk
Preparation and Usage
- Take a scoop of yogurt and add a touch of raspberry
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- or
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
Return to
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- or
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2.
- www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 105g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|529kJ (126kcal)
|Fat
|5.5g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|14.2g
|of which sugars
|14.2g
|Protein
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.17g
