Mud House Chile Sauvignon Blanc Rose 750Ml

£9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Mud House Chile Sauvignon Blanc Rose 750Ml
  • Learn more at accoladewines.com/carbon
  • No matter where you are in the world, when you open a bottle of Mud House you'll sense the taste of adventure. Mud House's latest Chilean Rose builds on the essence of our adventurous spirit and is a perfect extension to our original Mud House exploration.
  • The captivating label features Chile's national bellflower in the same spirit as our traditional Mud House design with its native nikau palm.
  • This zesty and beautifully refreshing Chilean Rose is an expressive wine rich in fruit intensity and vitality, with berry nuances and generous flavour complexities.
  • Carbon Trust
  • Carbon Neutral Certified.
  • Wine of Valle Central, Chile
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This zesty and beautifully refreshing wine is rich in fruit intensity and vitality, with berry nuances and generous flavour complexities

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Rose

Vinification Details

  • Stainless steel tank fermentation and maturation to retain freshness of fruit.

History

  • No matter where you are in the world when you open a bottle of Mud House, you'll sense the taste of adventure. The captivating label features Chile's national bellflower in the same spirit as our traditional Mud House design with its native nikau palm.

Regional Information

  • Mud House's latest Chilean Sauvignon Blanc builds on the essence of our adventurous spirit and is a perfect extension to our original Mud House exploration.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy290kJ/70kcal362kJ/87kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Beautiful pale rosé

5 stars

Lovely - great value pale Rosé. My girlfriend and all her friends love it!

Disappointed

2 stars

Not a patch on the Mud House Marlborough rose SB imo, and has odd aftertaste.

