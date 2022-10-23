We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Auchentoshan Single Malt Scotch Whisky Three Wood 700Ml

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Auchentoshan Single Malt Scotch Whisky Three Wood 700Ml
£45.00
£64.29/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Auchentoshan Three Wood Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been matured in three different cask types. From American Bourbon to Spanish Oloroso Sherry and finally Pedro Ximenez Sherry casks - this is a rich, complex whisky with toffee and sherry flavours. Auchentoshan Three Wood Single Malt Scotch Whisky makes a cracking Auchentoshan & Ale, a mean Old Fashioned and a damn fine dram.
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and bottled in Scotland. Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Beam Suntory UK Ltd,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle Street,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,

Importer address

  • Beam Suntory UK, Ltd.,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle Street,
  • Glasgow,
  • G21 1EQ,
  • Scotland,

Return to

  • Beam Suntory UK, Ltd.,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle Street,
  • Glasgow,
  • G21 1EQ,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

View all Whisky

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really nice

4 stars

This is quite lovely - hick - smooth and complex. Can recommend. Only puzzling thing is a jump in price in the last yr or so.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here