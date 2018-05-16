New
Nissin Cup Noodles Katsu Curry 67G
Product Description
- Instant Curry Flavour Noodle Soup Japanese Style.
- No. 1 in Japan*
- *From the makers of the No.1 selling instant noodles in Japan. Source: Intage SRI data January 2021 - December 2021
- Invented in Japan in 1971, Cup Noodles were the world's first instant noodles in a pot. Since then, we've spent many years developing the best flavours to bring to the world... In just 3 minutes, you can enjoy these exciting flavours with our authentic Japanese ramen!
- Licensed by: Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. Japan
- Ramen style
- Ready in 3 min
- Pack size: 67G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles 77.6% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Curry Powder 2.1% [Spices (contain Mustard), Wheat Flour, Salt], Spices 1.7%, Textured Wheat Protein [Wheat Gluten, Stabiliser (Calcium Sulphate)], Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Garlic Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Potato Powder, Flavourings (contain Wheat, Soya, Milk), Carrot, Spring Onion, Modified Starch, Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Dextrose, Chicken Meat Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Soy Sauce Powder (Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colours (Ammonia Caramel, Paprika Extract), Worcestershire Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Molasses, Vinegar, Corn Syrup, Salt, Spices (contain Celery), Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Sugar, Tamarind, Flavouring]
Allergy Information
- May also contain Crustaceans, Fish, Molluscs and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end: see base.
Produce of
Produced in Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation:
- 1. Open lid half way
- 2. Pour boiling water to the fill line
- 3.Close lid, wait 3 minutes
- 4. Stir well & enjoy!
- One portion noodle soup after preparation: 350g
Recycling info
Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Nissin Foods Kft.,
- Momofuku u. 4.,
- HU-6000 Kecskemét.
Distributor address
- Premier Foods Group.
Return to
- Premier Foods Group.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- www.nissin-foods.eu
Net Contents
67g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g prepared product:
|Energy
|340kJ/81kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|Protein
|2.4g
|Salt
|1.1g
