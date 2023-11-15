We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Noughty Wave Hello Curl Primer 200Ml

Noughty Wave Hello Curl Primer 200Ml

Noughty Wave Hello Curl Primer 200ml
Wave hello to stand out curls, on day one and beyond. Our curl optimising quinoxy complex is combined with shea butter and avocado oil to define and add hold to freshly washed curls. When used between washes, second day curls are revived, reshaped and redefined.
97% NaturalFor curly and wavy hairWith sea kelp & shea butterCruelty Free InternationalSuitable for vegans
Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Bran Extract, Crithmum Maritimum Extract, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Chondrus Crispus (Carrageenan) Extract, Corn Starch Modified, Coco-Caprylate, Glycine, Alanine, Serine, Valine, Citrus Aurantium (Orange) Leaf Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil Expressed, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Brassicamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Polyquaternium-37, Cetearyl Nonanoate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium PCA, Sodium Lactate, Ethylhexyl Isononanoate, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, PCA, Linoleic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Isoleucine, Proline, Threonine, Citric Acid, Histidine, Phenylalanine, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Salicylate, Amyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Eugenol, Citronellol, Limonene

Directions: Spray liberally onto freshly washed, damp hair and style as required. In between washes, for an instant curl refresh, spritz onto dry hair and scrunch to reinvigorate curls.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

