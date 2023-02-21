We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

4.3(41)Write a review
image 1 of Banrock Station Flat Rpet Chardonnay 75Cl
£7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Banrock Station Flat Rpet Chardonnay 75Cl
  • Good wine needs a great environment. In partnership with Landcare Australia. Each bottle of Banrock Station wine sold contributes to the planting of 100,000 Australian native trees and shrubs each year
  • In partnership with Landcare Australia, each Banrock Station wine sold contributes to the planting of 100,000 Australian native trees and shrubs each year, creating habitats for wildlife and local communities to enjoy, while capturing and storing the atmospheric greenhouse gas, CO2, for generations to come. At Banrock Station Wines.. Every Drop Matters
  • Carbon Trust, Carbon Neutral
  • Carbon Neutral Certified - accoladewines.com/carbon
  • This flat wine bottle is made of pre-existing plastic; 100% post-consumer recycled PET. At only 63g, this bottle is significantly lighter than a glass wine bottle. Space and weight savings reduce this wine's transport-related CO2, emissions.
  • The design of this botte is the property and exclusive right of Delivering Happiness Limited (registered in England and Wales with company no.10490062 and trading as Garçon Wines), that has granted Registered Design protection for the bottle in the UK (see www.gov.uk/search-registered-design) and internationally.
  • Wine of Riverland, Australia
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Ripe citrus, fresh peach and tropical fruit characters are complement by delicate notes of vanilla

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Fresh, juicy flavours of peach, melon and citrus with a light delicate oak influence.

History

  • Banrock Station Wines' commitment to great tasting wine is matched only by its passion for the environment. In partnership with Landcare Australia, each Banrock Station wine sold contributes to the planting of 100,00 Australian native trees and shrubs each year; creating habitats for wildlife and local communities to enjoy, while capturing and storing the atmospheric greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide, for generations to come.... Every Drop Matters.

Regional Information

  • Riverland has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Return to

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy307kJ/74kcal384kJ/92kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
I really love this wine first tried it about 25yea

5 stars

I really love this wine first tried it about 25years ago .

Great wine and love the flat bottle

5 stars

Lovely fresh and smooth white, and I love the recycled flat bottle - nice and light and it fitted into my bag so easily when we were out for the day. Good to know it is better for the planet too

Loved it

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I received this product in exchange for my honest review. Tastes lovely, crisp and refreshing. It was a nice accompaniment with a summer meal. I really like that the bottle was made from 100% recycled plastics. Definitely will buy again.

Fantastic

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I loved this item. The bottle is absolutely fantastic and fits it the smallest of space is plastic to so recyclable also. The taste is lovely and would definitely recommend to anyone who's looking for a nice wine

Great bottle for a summer picnic

5 stars

Great fresh tasting white wine, just the thing in this hot weather! Love the packaging too, light and compact and just the thing to take on a summer picnic, sustainability is an added bonus.

Nice wine. Husband thought the plastic bottle wa

5 stars

Nice wine. Husband thought the plastic bottle was washing up liquid. Contents lovely but my only problem is that the bottle won’t fit into my wine cooler and I was frightened I might knock it over as it is lightweight and didn’t seem that stable.

Lovely meal addition

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I liked the freshness and crispness of it, it was a nice accompaniment with a summer meal. It was very refreshing and perfect for a hot, sunny day.

Very nice

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I was saving this wine to open on my mums birthday and it didn't disappoint. Chardonnay was fruity, light and very smooth to drink. Great plastic bottle that takes less space than the usual glass one.

Lovely refreshing wine

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I'm no wine connoisseur but I do enjoy a nice glass of wine, this wine was refreshing and tasted beautiful. A little more sweet than most white wines which I love. The packaging is amazing and much easier to store and recycle. I would definitely purchase again

Nice white!

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I am not normally a wine drinker but this was delicious. Crisp, fruity and nice on the palette. Will be buying more for sure

