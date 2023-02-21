Banrock Station Flat Rpet Chardonnay 75Cl

I really love this wine first tried it about 25yea
I really love this wine first tried it about 25years ago .
Great wine and love the flat bottle
Lovely fresh and smooth white, and I love the recycled flat bottle - nice and light and it fitted into my bag so easily when we were out for the day. Good to know it is better for the planet too
Loved it
A BANROCK STATION Customer
I received this product in exchange for my honest review. Tastes lovely, crisp and refreshing. It was a nice accompaniment with a summer meal. I really like that the bottle was made from 100% recycled plastics. Definitely will buy again.
Fantastic
A BANROCK STATION Customer
I loved this item. The bottle is absolutely fantastic and fits it the smallest of space is plastic to so recyclable also. The taste is lovely and would definitely recommend to anyone who's looking for a nice wine
Great bottle for a summer picnic
Great fresh tasting white wine, just the thing in this hot weather! Love the packaging too, light and compact and just the thing to take on a summer picnic, sustainability is an added bonus.
Nice wine. Husband thought the plastic bottle was washing up liquid. Contents lovely but my only problem is that the bottle won’t fit into my wine cooler and I was frightened I might knock it over as it is lightweight and didn’t seem that stable.
Lovely meal addition
A BANROCK STATION Customer
I liked the freshness and crispness of it, it was a nice accompaniment with a summer meal. It was very refreshing and perfect for a hot, sunny day.
Very nice
A BANROCK STATION Customer
I was saving this wine to open on my mums birthday and it didn't disappoint. Chardonnay was fruity, light and very smooth to drink. Great plastic bottle that takes less space than the usual glass one.
Lovely refreshing wine
A BANROCK STATION Customer
I'm no wine connoisseur but I do enjoy a nice glass of wine, this wine was refreshing and tasted beautiful. A little more sweet than most white wines which I love. The packaging is amazing and much easier to store and recycle. I would definitely purchase again
Nice white!
A BANROCK STATION Customer
I am not normally a wine drinker but this was delicious. Crisp, fruity and nice on the palette. Will be buying more for sure