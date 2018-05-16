New
Tesco Disney Minnie Mouse Tea Towels 2 Pack
- TESCO DISNEY MINNIE MOUSE TEA TOWELS 2PK
- Our beautiful Disney Range is the best gift for Disney lovers over the festive season. The Disney 2PK Tea Towels are made from 100% cotton and finished with a magical Disney design.
- H70cm approx. x W50cm approx.
- Material: 100% Cotton
- Disney Exclusively for Tesco
- Made mindfully - Supporting more sustainably farmed cotton
- Machine Washable. Wash before first use. Wash similar colours together. Wash dark colours separately. Reshape whilst damp. Line dry only.
- KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.
2 x Tea Towels
