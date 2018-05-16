Tesco Finest Tropical Fruit Mix 125G
New
Per 30g
- Energy
- 422kJ
-
- 100kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 19.4g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
low
low
high
low
Product Description
- A mix of dried papaya, pineapple, mango and banana.
- Carefully selected dried Red Lady papaya, Cayenne pineapple, Carabao mango, and chewy banana. A mix of dried Cayenne Pineapple with the sweetest Carabao Mango, the unique taste of Red Lady Papaya all harvested by hand on the Luzon Island and Mindanao region of the Philippines and with the added texture of a chewy banana from Thailand. Combined together these delicious fruits deliver the complete exotic taste experience.
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dried Papaya, Dried Pineapple, Dried Mango, Dried Banana, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Rice Flour.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.