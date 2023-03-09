We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Yankee Easter Chicks Candle Large Jar 538G

5(1)Write a review
Yankee Easter Chicks Candle Large Jar 538G

This product is available for delivery or collection between 24/03/23 and 18/04/23.

£15.00
£27.88/kg

This product is available for delivery or collection between 24/03/23 and 18/04/23.

Product Description

  • YANKEE EASTER CHICKS CND LRG JAR 538G
  • Pack size: 538G

Information

Return to

  • Yankee Candle, Cabot Park, Poplar Way East , Avonmouth, Bristol, BS11 0YH, Tel (0) 117 316 1200
View all Candles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Bittercups and daisies rebranded

5 stars

If you loved buttercup and daisies a previous scent you will LOVE this its identical and the smell is so amazing

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here