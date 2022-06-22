Tesco Coconut Chilli & Lime Dressing 175ml

Dresses a salad nicely.
Very nice dressing. Plenty of falvour
Love this dressing.Great on salad, mixed with tuna
Love this dressing.Great on salad, mixed with tuna or with corn on the cob instead of butter. Bottle could be bigger as it runs out to quickly.
Did I get a bad batch?
I don't know if mine had gone off. It was very thick (hard to shake out of the bottle) and looked as though it had curdled. No taste of coconut, chilli or lime - just an unpleasant bitterness. I threw it away.
Great need more!
Only found one bottle of this in Tesco's main store in centre of Swansea centre, with no position even for it to be displayed, it was mixed in with the thousand Island dressing, I do hope that you will be stocking more of this new product. Something new for a change in the salad dressing range!