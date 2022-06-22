We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Coconut Chilli & Lime Dressing 175Ml

3.8(4)Write a review
Tesco Coconut Chilli & Lime Dressing 175Ml
£ 1.15
£NaN/null

New

Product Description

  • Tesco Coconut Chilli & Lime Dressing 175ml
  • Pack size: 175MG

Information

View all Salad Dressings & Croutons

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Dresses a salad nicely.

5 stars

Very nice dressing. Plenty of falvour

Love this dressing.Great on salad, mixed with tuna

4 stars

Love this dressing.Great on salad, mixed with tuna or with corn on the cob instead of butter. Bottle could be bigger as it runs out to quickly.

Did I get a bad batch?

1 stars

I don't know if mine had gone off. It was very thick (hard to shake out of the bottle) and looked as though it had curdled. No taste of coconut, chilli or lime - just an unpleasant bitterness. I threw it away.

Great need more!

5 stars

Only found one bottle of this in Tesco's main store in centre of Swansea centre, with no position even for it to be displayed, it was mixed in with the thousand Island dressing, I do hope that you will be stocking more of this new product. Something new for a change in the salad dressing range!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here