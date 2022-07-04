We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Light 0% Fat Vanilla Orange & Caramel Yogurt 6X140g

4.3(25)Write a review
image 1 of Muller Light 0% Fat Vanilla Orange & Caramel Yogurt 6X140g
£ 3.00
£0.36/100g

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour fat free yogurt with dark chocolate sprinkles (0.5%), with sugar & sweeteners Orange fat free yogurt with dark chocolate sprinkles (0.5%), with sugar & sweeteners Smooth caramel flavour fat free yogurt with dark chocolate sprinkles (0.5%), with sugar & sweeteners
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • Official Yogurt and Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Müller Light yogurts are now thicker and creamier tasting than ever whilst having no added sugar, fat free, high in protein and only 99 calories or less. A delicious yogurt snack to enjoy anytime of the day, with all the tasty varieties on offer, the toughest choice is deciding which one to try next!
  • Müller & Müllerlight are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
  • 0% Fat
  • Real Chocolate
  • High in Protein
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 840G
  • High in Protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 140g ℮

Safety information

Contains a source of phenylalanine.

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (2%), Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Sugar, Thickeners: Pectins, Guar Gum, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

Storage

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy224kJ (53kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate6.2g
of which sugars5.6g
Protein5.1g
Salt0.24g
Calcium161mg (28% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Sugar, Colour: Plain Caramel, Thickeners: Pectins, Guar Gum, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K

Allergy Information

Storage

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy226kJ/53kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate6.3g
of which sugars5.6g
Protein5.1g
Salt0.23g
Calcium161mg (28% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Flavourings, Thickeners: Pectins, Guar Gum, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K

Allergy Information

Storage

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy222kJ (52kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate6.1g
of which sugars5.6g
Protein5.1g
Salt0.24g
Calcium161mg (28% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

25 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Was great quality and a great taste. Would recomme

5 stars

Was great quality and a great taste. Would recommend

It tastes lovely

5 stars

It tastes lovely

Very tasty.

5 stars

I was intrigued about this flavoring so ordered it,its very refreshingly different you very rarely see a new introduction of a new flavor.I was delighted with it and have bought it previously and hope to buy it again.

ITS AGO TO EVERY TIME

5 stars

GOOD QUALITY AND VERY SMOOTH AND TASTY AND CREAMY, LITTLE CHOCY BITS GIVES IT A NICE TOUCH.

Reliable dessert

5 stars

I've enjoyed eating these for many, many years (either this flavour or the Red Fruits one). The pots are slightly smaller than the individual pots (they used to be the same) but it's barely noticeable and they're usually on offer anyway.

Loved by all grandchildren too

5 stars

Loved by all grandchildren too

very tasty and well delivered

5 stars

very tasty and well delivered

very nice

5 stars

good quality and choice of three flavours

Quality very good I have them on breakfast cereal

5 stars

Quality very good I have them on breakfast cereal and smoothies

Creamy

5 stars

Very creamy, really tasty

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

