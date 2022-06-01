The City Kitchen Fire Banger Sauce 150G

Loved it Give the meat a real kick Highly recommen
Delicious
Really good and spicy
Typical values per 100g: Energy 193kJ / 46kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Fire-Roasted Red Pepper (17%), Red Chilli (12%), Tamari Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar], Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Ginger, Cornflour, Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 1 min 30 secs/900W 1 min 30 secs
Empty contents into a microwaveable bowl, cover loosely and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir half way through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. WOK 1 min Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix and stir fry for 1 minute.
2 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (75g)
|Energy
|193kJ / 46kcal
|145kJ / 34kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|7.1g
|Sugars
|7.5g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.23g
|0.92g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
