The City Kitchen Fire Banger Sauce 150G

5(2)
The City Kitchen Fire Banger Sauce 150G
£ 1.25
£8.34/kg
½ of a pack

Energy
145kJ
34kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.6g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.92g

medium

15%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 193kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  • A sauce made with fire-roasted red peppers, red chilli and soy sauce.
  • Sweet & Spicy
  • With fire roasted red peppers, red chilli and soy sauce
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Fire-Roasted Red Pepper (17%), Red Chilli (12%), Tamari Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar], Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Ginger, Cornflour, Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 min 30 secs/900W 1 min 30 secs
Empty contents into a microwaveable bowl, cover loosely and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir half way through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. WOK 1 min Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix and stir fry for 1 minute.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (75g)
Energy193kJ / 46kcal145kJ / 34kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.4g7.1g
Sugars7.5g5.6g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein1.0g0.8g
Salt1.23g0.92g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Loved it Give the meat a real kick Highly recommen

5 stars

Loved it Give the meat a real kick Highly recommended

Delicious

5 stars

Really good and spicy

