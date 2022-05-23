Tesco Fire Pit Pulled Beef & Burger Slaw Sub

Just ok
Ok - but the meat is a bit sparse
Poor filling, weird taste. Won't be buying again,
Poor filling, weird taste. Won't be buying again, not even part of a meal deal. At full price this is comically poor.
It was good quality but the taste was not liked my
It was good quality but the taste was not liked my Wife & Myself.
No filling
The few mouthfuls I did have that actually had filling in were in fairness quite nice. However, half the sandwich literally has no filling in so this was basically very expensive and bland bread predominantly Also very high sugar content