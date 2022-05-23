We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fire Pit Pulled Beef & Burger Slaw Sub

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Fire Pit Pulled Beef & Burger Slaw Sub
£ 2.75
£2.75/each
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
1571kJ
373kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.5g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.42g

medium

24%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 883kJ / 209kcal

Product Description

  • Beef brisket in barbecue sauce with a cabbage, sweetcorn, carrot and gherkin slaw dressed in a gherkin, mustard and dill sauce in a white sub roll.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Beef (15%), Cabbage, Rapeseed Oil, Sweetcorn, Carrot, Durum Wheat Semolina, Gherkin, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cane Molasses, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Citrus Fibre, Palm Oil, Wheat Fibre, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Molasses, Onion Powder, Garlic Purée, Cumin, Thyme, Garlic Powder, Soya Bean, Dill, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cayenne Pepper, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Turmeric, Barley Malt Extract, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Yellow Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Cumin Seed, Colour (Paprika Extract), Mustard Bran, Sea Salt, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy883kJ / 209kcal1571kJ / 373kcal
Fat4.7g8.4g
Saturates0.8g1.4g
Carbohydrate30.5g54.3g
Sugars5.3g9.5g
Fibre1.6g2.8g
Protein10.4g18.4g
Salt0.80g1.42g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Sandwiches, Wraps & Sushi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Just ok

3 stars

Ok - but the meat is a bit sparse

Poor filling, weird taste. Won't be buying again,

2 stars

Poor filling, weird taste. Won't be buying again, not even part of a meal deal. At full price this is comically poor.

It was good quality but the taste was not liked my

2 stars

It was good quality but the taste was not liked my Wife & Myself.

No filling

1 stars

The few mouthfuls I did have that actually had filling in were in fairness quite nice. However, half the sandwich literally has no filling in so this was basically very expensive and bland bread predominantly Also very high sugar content

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here