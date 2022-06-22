Hippeas Chickpea Puff Snacks Salt & Vinegar 5X15g
Product Description
- Chickpea based puffs with salt & vinegar flavour
- Illumination Presents Minions The Rise of Gru
- Only in Cinemas
- The Humble, but Mighty Chickpea
- Mind, body and soil. Our chickpeas support a healthy and diverse farm by naturally keeping nutrients in the soil, where they should be.
- Our chickpeas are farmed using 10% of the water of most proteins... which means 90% less water taken from Mother Nature.
- By pulling nitrogen from the air, our chickpeas naturally use less fertilisers which helps to lower our carbon footprint.
- We are all about feeding the world sustainably by spreading the Peas & Love with these mighty superfoods of the future.
- We believe that snacks can taste good & be good for the earth at the same time.
- Join us to change things for the better, one chickpea at a time.
- Peas Out, Team HIPPEAS.
- HIPPEAS is a Registered Trademark.
- All rights reserved. © 2022. Green Park Snacks Ltd.
- Minions: Rise of Gru © Universal City Studios LLC.
- All Rights Reserved.
- Plant Protein
- High in fibre
- Gluten free
- Palm oil free
- 63 calories per serving
- No MSG
- No artificial preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Chickpea Flour (39%), Quinoa, Tapioca Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt and Vinegar Seasoning (10%) (Brandy Vinegar Extract, Sugar, Rice Flour, Acid: Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride [Salt Replacement], Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant: Rosemary Extract), Brown Rice Protein
Storage
Store in a dry and, like, totally cool place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per pack: 1
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Produced for:
- HIPPEAS,
- Green Park Snacks Ltd,
- Devonshire House,
- 60 Goswell Road,
- London,
Return to
- Give us a shout, holla, or hello
- hello.uk@HIPPEAS.com
- HIPPEAS,
- Green Park Snacks Ltd,
- Devonshire House,
- 60 Goswell Road,
- London,
- EC1M 7AD,
- UK.
- 13 Adelaide Road,
- Saint Peter's,
- Dublin,
Net Contents
5 x 15g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving 15g
|Energy (kJ)
|1761
|264
|Energy (kcal)
|419
|63
|Fat
|14g
|2g
|of which Saturates
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|55.4g
|8g
|of which Sugars
|3.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|6g
|1g
|Protein
|22g
|3.3g
|Salt
|1g
|0.15g
|Typical number of servings per pack: 1
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.