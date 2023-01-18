We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lucky Saint 0.5% Alcohol By Volume Unfiltered Lager 4X330ml

4.8(18)Write a review
image 1 of Lucky Saint 0.5% Alcohol By Volume Unfiltered Lager 4X330ml
£6.00
£4.54/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Lucky Saint 0.5% ABV Unfiltered Lager 4x330ml
  • Love lucky saint? Enjoy a sacred pint of lucky saint next time you visit the pub. Head to luckysaint.co to find your nearest saintly stockist, buy online or subscribe to frequent deliveries.
  • Moderation isn't the dirty word it once was. We've woken up from the hangover with a clear head and big ambitions. To specialise where others don't. To innovate where others aren't. To finally reward those who aren't drinking with the beer they deserve.
  • Progressively crafted with over 400 years of proud brewing heritage we leave our beer unfiltered for maximum flavour, even without the alcohol.
  • Ferment/Condition
  • 8°C/ 2°C - 42 days
  • Calories 53 kcal
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Yeast, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

0.5% vol

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store Cold

Produce of

Brewed in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve 4°C
  • Drink Fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed for:
  • Not Another Beer Co Ltd,
  • W14 0LN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Not Another Beer Co Ltd,
  • W14 0LN,
  • UK.
  • www.luckysaint.co

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy16kcal/70kJ
Fat<0.1g
Of which Saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrates3.5g
Of which Sugars0.1g
Protein0.6g
Salt<0.01g
Best AF lager

5 stars

I've tried quite a few AF lagers and they have all been far too sweet and malty. This isn't, and is the closest to standard lager I've tried. Will buy again.

Lovely, crisp, refreshing alcohol free lager - the

5 stars

Lovely, crisp, refreshing alcohol free lager - the best there is going!

Best low/no out there

5 stars

Fantastic fridge filler for the festive season - and great for keeping a clear head! Best tasting low/no by far.

Great tasting alcohol-free lager

5 stars

Really tasty alcohol-free beer, pleased they've launched in cans too!

Just picked up two of these for Christmas as some

5 stars

Just picked up two of these for Christmas as some of my friends don't drink, great value and great taste!

Best AF lager out there!

5 stars

Love the 4 pack - have been waiting to buy this beer in bulk for ages. Perfect for on the go refreshment!

Love for the 4 Pack

5 stars

Finally! Love this beer and had enough of trying to carry 12 single bottles at a time, 3x4 packs MUCH EASIER. LOVE.

53 CALS A CAN

4 stars

IT'S 53 CALS A CAN. VERY LOW SUGAR AND ALCOHOL. A BRILLIANT COMBINATION FOR ME. I PREFER BITTER BEER, THIS IS TASTY AND LAGERLIKE. IT'S CLOUDY MAYBE BECAUSE ITS UNFILTERED.

Great tasting beer, definitely in my top 3 non-alc

5 stars

Great tasting beer, definitely in my top 3 non-alcoholic beers and my partner's favourite. A little expensive when at full price but often available on offer.

OK, quite bland

3 stars

This is quite a bland drink. For my taste there are better 0% lagers around but the other reviewers seem to love it. If you enjoy a Coors Lite or similar you'll probably love this, but I found it fell short of the competition with nothing much going on in flavour. Certainly not unpleasant, and don't get me wrong, I drank all 4, but will probably not buy it again.

1-10 of 18 reviews

