Lucky Saint 0.5% Alcohol By Volume Unfiltered Lager 4X330ml

I've tried quite a few AF lagers and they have all been far too sweet and malty. This isn't, and is the closest to standard lager I've tried. Will buy again.
Lovely, crisp, refreshing alcohol free lager - the best there is going!
Fantastic fridge filler for the festive season - and great for keeping a clear head! Best tasting low/no by far.
Really tasty alcohol-free beer, pleased they've launched in cans too!
Just picked up two of these for Christmas as some of my friends don't drink, great value and great taste!
Best AF lager out there!
Love the 4 pack - have been waiting to buy this beer in bulk for ages. Perfect for on the go refreshment!
Finally! Love this beer and had enough of trying to carry 12 single bottles at a time, 3x4 packs MUCH EASIER. LOVE.
53 CALS A CAN
IT'S 53 CALS A CAN. VERY LOW SUGAR AND ALCOHOL. A BRILLIANT COMBINATION FOR ME. I PREFER BITTER BEER, THIS IS TASTY AND LAGERLIKE. IT'S CLOUDY MAYBE BECAUSE ITS UNFILTERED.
Great tasting beer, definitely in my top 3 non-alcoholic beers and my partner's favourite. A little expensive when at full price but often available on offer.
OK, quite bland
This is quite a bland drink. For my taste there are better 0% lagers around but the other reviewers seem to love it. If you enjoy a Coors Lite or similar you'll probably love this, but I found it fell short of the competition with nothing much going on in flavour. Certainly not unpleasant, and don't get me wrong, I drank all 4, but will probably not buy it again.