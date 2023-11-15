We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Noughty Wave Curl Defining Taming Cream 150Ml

Noughty Wave Curl Defining Taming Cream 150Ml

5(2)
Write a review

£8.00

£5.33/100ml

Vegan

Noughty Wave Curl Defining Taming Crm 150ml
Wave hello to defined, stand out, controlled curls. Our curl optimizing QuinOxy™ formula fights frizz, leaving waves smooth and hydrated.
© KMI Brands 2022.
97% NaturalFor curly and wavy hairWith sea kelp & mango butterCruelty Free InternationalSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Ether, Distearoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Corn Starch Modified, Ceteareth-20, Benzyl Alcohol, Chlorphenesin, Cetearyl Nonanoate, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Bran Extract, Disodium EDTA, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Ethylhexyl Isononanoate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Linoleic Acid, Chondrus Crispus (Carrageenan) Extract, Laminaria Digitata Extract (Kelp), Citrus Aurantium (Orange) Leaf Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil Crithmum Maritimum (Sea Fennel) Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Salicylate, Amyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Coat damp curls, evenly distributing onto lengths and ends. Just style as normal. Colour may vary due to natural extracts.

View all Afro, Curly & Textured Hair

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here