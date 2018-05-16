Peperami Firestick 5X22.5G
Per 22.5g stick:
- Energy
- 467kJ
- 113kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.9g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.1g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.9g
- 15%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2077kJ 502kcal
Product Description
- Extra hot smoked pork salami sausage.
- Made with 100% Pork with a Protein Kick‡
- ‡ source of protein
- Pasteurised and packaged in a protective atmosphere to preserve the spicy meat taste.
- 113Kcal per Stick
- Gluten Free
- Source of protein
- Pack size: 112.5G
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Spices, Dextrose, Flavourings, Pork Fat, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, Made with 143g Pork and Pork Fat per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying
Storage
For best taste keep chilled, but does not require refrigeration.Best before: see date on the edge seal
Number of uses
22.5g stick = 1 portion
Warnings
- Transparent casing around the salami is not edible.
Name and address

Questions/ comments?
- Please email to feedback@peperami.com or write to
- Peperami Snacks,
- 24 Old Queen Street,
- London,
- SW1H 9HP,
- UK.
Net Contents
5 x 22.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per stick**
|%* per stick**
|Energy
|2077kJ 502kcal
|467kJ 113kcal
|6%
|Fat
|44g
|9.9g
|14%
|Of which saturates
|18g
|4.1g
|20%
|Carbohydrates
|4.4g
|1g
|<1%
|Of which sugars
|2.6g
|0.6g
|<1%
|Protein
|22g
|5g
|10%
|Salt
|4g
|0.9g
|15%
|* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** 22.5g stick = 1 portion
Safety information
Transparent casing around the salami is not edible.
