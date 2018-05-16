We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Peperami Firestick 5X22.5G

Peperami Firestick 5X22.5G
£ 2.50
£2.23/100g

New

Per 22.5g stick:

Energy
467kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

-

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

-

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.9g

-

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2077kJ 502kcal

Product Description

  • Extra hot smoked pork salami sausage.
  • www.peperami.tv
  • Made with 100% Pork with a Protein Kick‡
  • ‡ source of protein
  • Check out our other tasty snacks!
  • Pasteurised and packaged in a protective atmosphere to preserve the spicy meat taste.
  • Peperami is a registered Trademark
  • 113Kcal per Stick
  • Gluten Free
  • Source of protein
  • Pack size: 112.5G
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Spices, Dextrose, Flavourings, Pork Fat, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, Made with 143g Pork and Pork Fat per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying

Storage

For best taste keep chilled, but does not require refrigeration.Best before: see date on the edge seal

Number of uses

22.5g stick = 1 portion

Warnings

  • Transparent casing around the salami is not edible.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.
  • 24 Old Queen Street,
  • London,

Return to

  • Questions/ comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com or write to
  • Peperami Snacks,
  • 24 Old Queen Street,
  • London,
  • SW1H 9HP,
  • UK.

Net Contents

5 x 22.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer stick**%* per stick**
Energy2077kJ 502kcal467kJ 113kcal6%
Fat44g9.9g14%
Of which saturates18g4.1g20%
Carbohydrates4.4g1g<1%
Of which sugars2.6g0.6g<1%
Protein22g5g10%
Salt4g0.9g15%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** 22.5g stick = 1 portion---

Safety information

Transparent casing around the salami is not edible.

