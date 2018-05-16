We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Kiwi Strawberry & Melon 125G

image 1 of Tesco Kiwi Strawberry & Melon 125G
£1.15
£9.20/kg

Each pack

Energy
172kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.3g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Melon, kiwi fruit and strawberry.
  • A carefully prepared mix of vibrant colour and flavour
  • Sweet, Tangy & Juicy
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Melon, Kiwi Fruit, Strawberry.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

