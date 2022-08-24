We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Sensations Naan Chips Lime Pickle 150G

4.7(6)Write a review
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2008kJ

Product Description

  • Lime Pickle Flavour Baked Naan Chip
  • - Travel the world with Sensations Naan Chips and explore mouth-watering tastes and complex aromas inspired by the flavours of Asia
  • - Indulge in the fragrant fusion of lime pickle
  • - Enjoy paired with a creamy and cooling mint & coriander raita dip
  • - Or serve with Sensations Crisps and Peanuts for the perfect party snack platter
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Here at Sensations, we believe in stepping into the extra-ordinary every day. Our delicious range of crisps and snacks deliver authentic flavours, intense aromas and mouth-watering recipes, evocative of a range of extra-ordinary experiences from enticing destinations to memorable moments with friends and family. We want each and every bite to deliver unforgettable tastes and textures to make your night-in that little bit more special.
  • Walkers, the Walkers logo and Walkers sensations are registered trademarks © 2021
  • Light & Crunchy Texture
  • No Artificial Colours
  • No Added Msg
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Lime Pickle Seasoning [Sugar, Flavourings (Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Fennel Powder, Chilli Pepper Powder, Ginger Powder, Coriander Powder, Lime Oil), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates, Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride], Oat Fibre, Sugar, Poppy Seeds, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Egg, Milk, Sesame, Soya, Peanuts and other Nuts. Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're here to help.
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 SZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g (%*) serving
Energy2008kJ602kJ(7%*)
-479kcal144kcal(7%*)
Fat21.0g6.3g(9%*)
of which Saturates2.1g0.6g(3%*)
Carbohydrate61.0g18.0g
of which Sugars7.8g2.3g(3%*)
Fibre7.2g2.2g
Protein8.6g2.6g
Salt1.2g0.37g(6%*)
This pack contains 5 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Individual needs may vary depending on physical exercise and other factors--
Taste great!!

5 stars

Taste great!!

Delicious

5 stars

These are very tasty and spicy. Love them. There is no heat warning on the package though. Yes, there is a photo of red chillies on the front, and the ingredients do list chilli powder. Not everyone will notice that though.

Flavourful and spicy.

4 stars

Very flavourful, substantial and crunchy with quite a spicy kick to them, so best with a cooling dip.

Crunch munch ... Sensational sensations!

5 stars

Very happy to see these on the shelves as a welcome addition to the delish poppadoms they do ... There is a wonderful smell from them when the bag opens that puts you there in front of an Indian takeaway ... The flavours are really wow lots of spices & seasoning with a kick of lime & then at the end heat of chilli which you can feel ... They are very tasty & not too dry either ... I would recommend you try them at least if this if your thing I'm going to have them with some lime pickle dip next time Happy!

Great taste

5 stars

Very tasty. A nice change from crisps and suchlike.

Scrumptious - great flavour.

4 stars

Scrumptious - great flavour.

