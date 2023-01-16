We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Blaumeister Hock 75Cl

image 1 of Blaumeister Hock 75Cl

£4.00
£4.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
350kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Blaumeister Hock Deutscher Landwein
  • Blaumeister Hock is a medium sweet and fruity white wine full of exotic fruit flavours. Best served chilled with desserts or on its own.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Germany
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Alcohol Units

6.4

ABV

8.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled with chilled desserts or on its own.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Store Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy280kJ / 67kcal350kJ / 84kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
11 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

GREAT WINE.

5 stars

i have always brought hock, as it has a very nice taste and very good when cold, it seems to go with anything, pizza,chicken etc. i will always buy this and hope i can aways get one as it gets sold out a lot.

This is a very reasonably priced and very quaffabl

4 stars

This is a very reasonably priced and very quaffable German white wine. I enjoy it with a wide variety of food paricularly fish and savoury, particularly cheese. White wine fans who prefer a dry white may however find it a little on the sweet side.

Delicious white wine

5 stars

It's the perfect wine for lovers of light and not too dry wines. All our guests love it!!

Good all rounder.

5 stars

Nice wine with a refreshing taste. Good for socialising or hide it for yourself. Nice price too.

Value for money went well with turkey

5 stars

Value for money went well with turkey

Good value

5 stars

Good flavour and good value for money

Very nice to drink, will buy it again

5 stars

Very nice to drink, will buy it again

Excellent

5 stars

My husband and I drank it with a meal. Very tasty and not too dry, just perfect.

Best value white wine !

5 stars

Yes it was very quality, and very pleasant to the taste. I buy it for myself !! I would share it if I had visitors, it is light and refreshing, ideal for the hot weather. The price is very good too, very competitive. I will be buying it again.

Very refreshing

5 stars

A lovely chilled wine to have with Sunday lunch and very refreshing on a hot day.

