Caparelli Soave 75Cl 75Cl

image 1 of Caparelli Soave 75Cl 75Cl

£4.75
£4.75/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
328kJ
79kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 262kJ/63kcal

Product Description

  • SOAVE DENOMINAZIONE DI ORIGINE CONTROLLATA PRODUCE OF ITALY
  • Caparelli Soave is made from Garganega grapes grown on the volcanic hillsides of the beautiful Soave region.
  • A refreshing, dry wine with delicate flavours of citrus, melon and white flowers, with a slight richness on the finish.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

CANTINA DI SOAVE SAC

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Garganega Bianca

Vinification Details

  • the same harvest day the grapes are gentlypressed in pneumatic machines, after the juice is decanted in steel tanks at 12-14°C for 12 hours for a natural clarification. the clarified part enriched with selected yeast and is transferred for the fermentation to a new steel tank at 16° C for 10-12 days. at the end of the fermentation the wine is decanted and filtered, then start the rotic and tartaric stabilization and after a filtration the wine is fined in steel tank at 16° till the bottling time.

History

  • Cantina di Soave was founded in 1898 and is one of Italy's most prestigious and innovative wine producers today. with more than 6,000 hectares of vineyards, the winery not only boats an impressive history, but exhibits a dynamism that is expressed in an internationally recognized award-winning portfolio.

Regional Information

  • Veneto is a wine region in north-eastern Italy, one of a group of three highly productive italian regions known collectively as the Venezie and the biggest DOC producer of the three. the Veneto region prduces more whites under DOC and is home to the famous Soave wines. Soave is located in the renowed viticultural area around Verona.the medieval village with 15th-century wall and the splendour of the 10th-century castle that dominates the town

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with gnocchi or fish & chips.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy262kJ/63kcal328kJ/79kcal
14 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Excellent for the price.

5 stars

Excellent for the price.

Horrid taste, would not recommend. Not fit for coo

1 stars

Horrid taste, would not recommend. Not fit for cooking wine.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. An excellent light wine from

5 stars

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. An excellent light wine from Italy. Fine with fish, chicken and pasta. It's also fine to drink on its own. Excellent value for money.

Good wine, good price.

5 stars

An enjoyable dry white wine at an affordable price, I buy it regularly for a weekday treat with a nice meal. I know what l am going to get and am never disappointed so l am also happy and confident to serve it to my visitors.

Awful, poured it down the sink

1 stars

Dreadful , thought I'd give it a go as a lot cheaper than Tesco Finest Soave ... now I know why, actually poured the whole bottle down the sink after a couple of sips

Same as previous Soave, but more expensive

3 stars

Same as previous Soave, but more expensive

Awful

1 stars

I bought this as a substitute for the Tesco Soave which has been impossible to get lately, and it is truly awful. Don't bother!

Hard to open bottle

3 stars

Ok quality.difficult to open.

Really unpleasant

1 stars

I bought a couple of bottles of this soave as theTesco soave I usually buy has been unavailable. It was so sour I thought it was "off" so tried the other bottle and it was the same. Really unpleasant. I won't be buying it again!

Nice Wine, at a great price too, give it a try!

4 stars

Nice Wine, at a great price too, give it a try!

