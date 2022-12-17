Caparelli Soave 75Cl 75Cl

Excellent for the price.
Horrid taste, would not recommend. Not fit for coo
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. An excellent light wine from
Good wine, good price.
An enjoyable dry white wine at an affordable price, I buy it regularly for a weekday treat with a nice meal. I know what l am going to get and am never disappointed so l am also happy and confident to serve it to my visitors.
Awful, poured it down the sink
Dreadful , thought I'd give it a go as a lot cheaper than Tesco Finest Soave ... now I know why, actually poured the whole bottle down the sink after a couple of sips
Same as previous Soave, but more expensive
Awful
I bought this as a substitute for the Tesco Soave which has been impossible to get lately, and it is truly awful. Don't bother!
Hard to open bottle
Ok quality.difficult to open.
Really unpleasant
I bought a couple of bottles of this soave as theTesco soave I usually buy has been unavailable. It was so sour I thought it was "off" so tried the other bottle and it was the same. Really unpleasant. I won't be buying it again!
Nice Wine, at a great price too, give it a try!
