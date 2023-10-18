We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Super Facialist Anti-Blemish Facial Scrub 150Ml

Super Facialist Anti-Blemish Facial Scrub 150Ml

£9.00

£6.00/100ml

Purify & Refresh Facial Scrub
Purify & Refresh Facial Scrub gently yet thoroughly cleanses and exfoliates skin to reveal a clearer, more even-textured complexion. The creamy scrub enriched with plant-based scrubbing beads, Niacin (Vitamin B3) and skin clearing Salicylic Acid efficiently eliminates dead skin cells and impurities and help tackle acne prone skin. The inclusion of Grapeseed Oil and Elderflower further helps the skin retain its moisture balance resulting in a healthier and more refined looking, complexion."Feel like you have had an expert facial every day"
With vitamin B3Salicylic acid - Anti blemishFor a deep pore cleansing experience & clearer skinParaben free
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Polylactic Acid, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Niacinamide, Rosa Eglentaria (Rosehip) Seed Oil, Maltodextrin, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-20 Stearate, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Sweet Orange) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Lactate, Salicylic Acid, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Coco-Glucoside, Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Seed Oil, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Dehydroacetic Acid, Equisetum Arvense (Horsetail) Extract, Nasturtium Officinale (Watercress) Flower/Leaf Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sambucus Nigra (Elderflower) Flower Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Dipropylene Glycol

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Squeeze a small amount onto your fingertips and gently massage onto damp face, neck and décolleté in small circular movements. Rinse with warm water and pat skin dry.

