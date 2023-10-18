Super Facialist Anti-Blemish Facial Scrub 150Ml

For external use only. Avoid direct contact with eyes. Should this occur, rinse immediately with water. Due to natural ingredients, colour may vary. Not for use on skin conditions. Patch test before each use. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

Directions: Squeeze a small amount onto your fingertips and gently massage onto damp face, neck and décolleté in small circular movements. Rinse with warm water and pat skin dry.

"Feel like you have had an expert facial every day"

Purify & Refresh Facial Scrub gently yet thoroughly cleanses and exfoliates skin to reveal a clearer, more even-textured complexion. The creamy scrub enriched with plant-based scrubbing beads, Niacin (Vitamin B3) and skin clearing Salicylic Acid efficiently eliminates dead skin cells and impurities and help tackle acne prone skin. The inclusion of Grapeseed Oil and Elderflower further helps the skin retain its moisture balance resulting in a healthier and more refined looking, complexion.

