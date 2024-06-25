Blue Dragon Light Soy Sauce 375ml

Light Soy Sauce Feeling inspired? We use a splash of our light soy to finish almost every dish!

At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your Asian food adventures. Perfect for stir fries, soups and seasoning. No artificial flavours. Suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Pack size: 375ML

Ingredients

Water, Soy Sauce Extract (15%) [Water, Defatted Soya Bean (5%), Salt, Roasted Wheat], Sugar, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand with local and imported soybean, wheat

Net Contents

375ml ℮

Additives