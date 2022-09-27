We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato 350G

3(3)Write a review
Tesco Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato 350G
£1.30
£3.72/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
735kJ
175kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

low

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.1g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 420kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • Butternut squash and sweet potato.
  • Ready to Cook Carefully prepared soft and sweet cubes, ideal for roasting
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash, Sweet Potato.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results, oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Open bag, add 2 teaspoons of oil and shake to coat the butternut squash and sweet potato. Tip product onto a baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 6 mins 30 secs /900W 5 mins 30 secs
Microwave in bag. Pierce bag several times. Place on a microwaveable plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 15-20 mins
Remove all packaging. Place in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 15-20 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (175g)
Energy420kJ / 100kcal735kJ / 175kcal
Fat3.0g5.3g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate16.0g28.0g
Sugars8.6g15.1g
Fibre2.1g3.7g
Protein1.2g2.1g
Salt0.07g0.12g
Vitamin A680µg1190µg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
View all Prepared Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

There was only 1 day left on use by date I kept it

1 stars

There was only 1 day left on use by date I kept it as thought it would be ok as using the next day and when I went to use them it was gone off

Excellent base for soup

5 stars

I always have this in the freezer to make soup, just add carrots, onion, vegetable stock and a pinch of chilli, into the soup maker and a lovely warming soup.

Don't waste your money

3 stars

Very disappointing. Discoloured when cooked with very little taste. Was bought to go with roast chicken.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here