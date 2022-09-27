Tesco Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato 350G

There was only 1 day left on use by date I kept it
There was only 1 day left on use by date I kept it as thought it would be ok as using the next day and when I went to use them it was gone off
Excellent base for soup
I always have this in the freezer to make soup, just add carrots, onion, vegetable stock and a pinch of chilli, into the soup maker and a lovely warming soup.
Don't waste your money
Very disappointing. Discoloured when cooked with very little taste. Was bought to go with roast chicken.