Walker Monster Munch Pickled Onion Crisp 6X20g

Quote from recipient: They are the best ever!
Great taste, very moreish
Monster Munch pickled onion flavour are very moreish. They are rich and flavoursome, just strong enough to tingle the tastebuds but mild enough for kids to be able to enjoy as well. They are crunchy, and melt in the mouth releasing the flavoursThe hardest thing is sticking to just one bag!
Plain
Hardly any flavour to them
will buy them again
quality and taste very good ,thoroughly enjoyed them.
Quality flavour snack
Good quality snack, strong flavour, wakes up your taste buds. Fun shape.