Walker Monster Munch Pickled Onion Crisp 6X20g

Write a review
image 1 of Walker Monster Munch Pickled Onion Crisp 6X20g

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
412kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

high

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 412 kJ

Product Description

  • Pickled Onion Flavour Baked Corn Snacks
  • - Deliciously tangy Walkers Monster Munch Pickled Onion flavour snacks
  • - Multipack contains 6 x 20g packets of Walkers Monster Munch Snacks
  • - Crunchy, tasty and totally spooky, Monster Munch are a family favourite
  • - Baked not fried and contain no artificial colours
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • There's more Walkers to munch on
  • Give these crunchy snacks a try
  • Walkers Quavers, Walkers Wotsits, Walkers French Fries and Walkers Squares
  • Walkers, the Walkers logo, the Monster Munch product shape, Monster Munch, the Mega Monster Munch logo and the Monster Munch characters are registered trademarks. ©2022
  • 98 Kcal per pack
  • Baked Not Fried
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Pickled Onion Seasoning [Flavourings, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Onion Powder, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • Walkers,

  • We're Here to Help.
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • Walkers,

Net Contents

6 x 20g ℮ Pickled Onion

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 20g(%*) packPer 100g
Energy412 kJ2061 kJ
-98 kcal(5%*)492 kcal
Fat5.0 g(7%*)25.0 g
of which saturates0.4 g(2%*)2.1 g
Carbohydrate12.0 g60.0 g
of which sugars0.6 g(<1%*)3.0 g
Fibre0.3 g1.7 g
Protein1.2 g6.0 g
Salt0.31 g(5%*)1.55 g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

"They are the best ever!"

5 stars

Quote from recipient: They are the best ever!

Great taste, very moreish

5 stars

Monster Munch pickled onion flavour are very moreish. They are rich and flavoursome, just strong enough to tingle the tastebuds but mild enough for kids to be able to enjoy as well. They are crunchy, and melt in the mouth releasing the flavoursThe hardest thing is sticking to just one bag!

Plain

1 stars

Hardly any flavour to them

will buy them again

5 stars

quality and taste very good ,thoroughly enjoyed them.

Quality flavour snack

5 stars

Good quality snack, strong flavour, wakes up your taste buds. Fun shape.

