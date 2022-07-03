Zizzi Casareccia Pollo Piccante 375g

Lovely creamy and spicy pasta. Goes great with gar
Lovely creamy and spicy pasta. Goes great with garlic bread. It was quick to cook so great for after a long day at work.
Delicious chicken and pasta dish
This was a perfect 'quick dish' after a long day at work. Plenty of chicken and pasta in rich and tasty sauce. Went down well with a nice glass of Italian wine.
Very tasty
Really enjoyed this, it's nice to see Zizzi products in store! The pasta was very tasty, with just the right amount of spice, and had good size chicken chunks in it. Will buy again!
Very tasty, very easy to prepare
After a long hard day at work I needed something quick and easy to eat for dinner. I had this in the freezer, having purchased it because I had enjoyed lunch at Zizzi restaurants and I assumed they were the same brand. I just wanted to eat and sleep, so wasn't expecting much, but I was pleasantly surprised at how tasty this dish is. It has a strong peppery taste and a good balance of chicken and pasta. The sauce is a little thin, but this did not affect my enjoyment. I enjoyed this very much and will be going back to get a supply for the freezer. I would recommend this to friends and family as a quick, easy and very tasty meal.
A lovely chicken and Pasta.
A Pasta with a good portion of chicken with a lovely creamy harissa sauce a great idea from Zizzi's.
Tasty and good size
This was tasty, good size portion for one person and a decent amount of chicken. Lovely creamy flavour and texture which worked well with the harissa. Easy to follow instructions.
Restaurant Quality from the Freezer
Absolutely delicious, flavours the come alive so tasty, will definitely buy again Restaurant Quality
Yum!
Enjoyable ready meal, good quality and just the right amount for me (with a side of garlic bread). Nice to see Zizzi branching into supermarkets!
This pasta was lovely! The creamy sauce was just the right consistency and Spicy but not too spicy which suits my taste buds. I felt full after eating it, Now I have enjoyed this, I am going to try the other pasta dishes in the range to see if they are equally as tasty.
awful quality and not a single bit like the dish at zizzis, just a bad chicken pasta dish with very bland sauce