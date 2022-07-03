We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zizzi Casareccia Pollo Piccante 375G

3.4(27)Write a review
Zizzi Casareccia Pollo Piccante 375G
£ 3.50
£9.34/kg

Product Description

  • Zizzi Casareccia Pollo Piccante 375g
  • Casareccia pasta with chicken in a spicy, creamy harissa sauce
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

Single Cream (Milk), Cooked Casareccia Pasta (24%)(Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Cooked Chicken Breast Strips (18%)(Chicken, Salt), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Marinated Cherry Tomato Halves (3%)(Cherry Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano), Modified Maize Starch, Red Harissa Paste (Glucose Syrup, Yeast Extract, Ground Spices (Cayenne Chilli Powder, Coriander, Caraway, Paprika, Cumin), Water, Salt, Tomato Paste, Ground Mint), Sunflower Oil, Sundried Tomato Paste (Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Rosemary, Basil), Garlic Purée, Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Onion Powder, Parsnip Powder, Sunflower Oil, Lovage Extract, Ground Lovage, Ground Turmeric, Ground White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Mace Powder, Ground Nutmeg, Dried Parsley), Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cracked Black Pepper, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold capital letters.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating guidelines for pasta perfection! All cooking appliances vary. These are cooking guidelines only. Keep pasta frozen until ready to cook.
Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled.

Oven cook
Instructions: Fan 180° / Gas mark 6 45 mins
1. Pre-heat oven. Fan 180°c/Gas 6
2. Remove outer packaging & pierce film lid several times.
3. Place onto a baking tray near the middle of the oven, cook for 30 minutes.
4. Peel back film lid, stir, recover and cook for a further 15 minutes
5. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK: Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.

Return to

  • Go on, say it! We'd love to hear your feedback:
  • UK: Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.
  • Email: care@zizzi.co.uk
  • Website: zizzi.co.uk
  • ROI: Zizzi Restaurants,
  • 25-28 North Wall Quay,
  • Dublin 1.

Net Contents

375g ℮

27 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Lovely creamy and spicy pasta. Goes great with gar

4 stars

Lovely creamy and spicy pasta. Goes great with garlic bread. It was quick to cook so great for after a long day at work.

Delicious chicken and pasta dish

4 stars

This was a perfect 'quick dish' after a long day at work. Plenty of chicken and pasta in rich and tasty sauce. Went down well with a nice glass of Italian wine.

Very tasty

5 stars

Really enjoyed this, it's nice to see Zizzi products in store! The pasta was very tasty, with just the right amount of spice, and had good size chicken chunks in it. Will buy again!

Very tasty, very easy to prepare

4 stars

After a long hard day at work I needed something quick and easy to eat for dinner. I had this in the freezer, having purchased it because I had enjoyed lunch at Zizzi restaurants and I assumed they were the same brand. I just wanted to eat and sleep, so wasn't expecting much, but I was pleasantly surprised at how tasty this dish is. It has a strong peppery taste and a good balance of chicken and pasta. The sauce is a little thin, but this did not affect my enjoyment. I enjoyed this very much and will be going back to get a supply for the freezer. I would recommend this to friends and family as a quick, easy and very tasty meal.

A lovely chicken and Pasta.

5 stars

A Pasta with a good portion of chicken with a lovely creamy harissa sauce a great idea from Zizzi's.

Tasty and good size

4 stars

This was tasty, good size portion for one person and a decent amount of chicken. Lovely creamy flavour and texture which worked well with the harissa. Easy to follow instructions.

Restaurant Quality from the Freezer

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, flavours the come alive so tasty, will definitely buy again Restaurant Quality

Yum!

5 stars

Enjoyable ready meal, good quality and just the right amount for me (with a side of garlic bread). Nice to see Zizzi branching into supermarkets!

This pasta was lovely! The creamy sauce was just t

5 stars

This pasta was lovely! The creamy sauce was just the right consistency and Spicy but not too spicy which suits my taste buds. I felt full after eating it, Now I have enjoyed this, I am going to try the other pasta dishes in the range to see if they are equally as tasty.

awful quality and not a single bit like the dish a

1 stars

awful quality and not a single bit like the dish at zizzis, just a bad chicken pasta dish with very bland sauce

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

