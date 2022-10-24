We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Grey Goose Essences Strawberry Lemongrass Vodka Spritz 250Ml

4.1(36)Write a review
£2.80
£11.20/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Flavoured Alcoholic Drink with Sweetener (with 9.8% Vodka)
  • Grey Goose® Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass Vodka Spritz, outdoor, indoor, by day or by night.
  • Created in two distinct and vibrant flavours, Watermelon & Basil Vodka Spritz or Strawberry & Lemongrass Vodka Spritz.
  • Strawberries are brightened with citrusy lemongrass notes for a unique and exotic fruit-forward expression that is still light and refreshing in taste.
  • Grey Goose, the Grey Goose Essences Trade Tress and the Goose Device are Trademarks.
  • Made with Grey Goose vodka and natural flavours
  • 79 Calories Per Can
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 25CL

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply Open and Drink Chilled or Pour Over Ice with a Fresh Garnish

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • BM Ltd,
  • Kings Worthy,
  • Winchester,
  • Hampshire,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • England.

Return to

  • www.greygoose.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

36 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Taste of summer in a can

5 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

A a very refreshing and different flavour. I love a premixed drink as it takes all the stress out of making and allows you to just enjoy a well made drink with a great taste of summer

Amazing

5 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

Very nice flavor. I drank with lots of ice and lemonade,very refreshing drink on a sunny day. I'd definitely buy this again and would love to try all available flavours

Refreshing with subtle fruity taste

4 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

I hadn't tried any product like this before. The strawberry taste was there but was too strong. It was more than a hint of fruit but it definitely did not detract from the vodka. Great for an evening unwinding or a BBQ.

Great Summer Drink

5 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

This is the perfect drink for a summer afternoon in the garden. Served cold from the fridge and poured over ice - yum! Although the fact that it comes in a can means it would also be nice on a picnic.

Perfect if you like fruity drinks!

5 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

I really liked this, didn't taste too alcoholic and was pretty fruity! Only thing Is the strawberry flavour is white synthetic. I would definitely buy this again though as it's great for summer.

Refreshing

4 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

This alcoholic sparkling water is very refreshing on a hot summers day! It is a raspberry and lemon flavour but I can taste the lemon a lot more. I would also say the alcoholic content it pretty strong but not too overpowering.

Very refreshing

5 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

I found this very refreshing to have on a very hot day with ice and frozen strawberries to enhance the strawberry flavour. I will definitely have it again for picnics and garden days as loved the combination of strawberries and lemongrass, very refreshing and low calories!

Lovely!

5 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

This is a really nice and refreshing 'cocktail' sweet and sharpe! Definitely recommend and would repurchase again! Perfect for the summer!

Grey Goose spritz strawberry and lemongrass

5 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

I really enjoy this drink, it was really refreshing to drink, My husband enjoyed the drink aswell. I would recommend this drink. Thank you #influencer for choosing me.

Grey goose spritz strawberry and lemon grass

5 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

I really enjoyed this drink was lovely and refreshing my husband even liked it too I would definatly recommend it too people I know thankyou #influenster for choosing me

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

