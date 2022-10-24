Grey Goose Essences Strawberry Lemongrass Vodka Spritz 250Ml

Taste of summer in a can
A GREY GOOSE Customer
A a very refreshing and different flavour. I love a premixed drink as it takes all the stress out of making and allows you to just enjoy a well made drink with a great taste of summer
Amazing
A GREY GOOSE Customer
Very nice flavor. I drank with lots of ice and lemonade,very refreshing drink on a sunny day. I'd definitely buy this again and would love to try all available flavours
Refreshing with subtle fruity taste
A GREY GOOSE Customer
I hadn't tried any product like this before. The strawberry taste was there but was too strong. It was more than a hint of fruit but it definitely did not detract from the vodka. Great for an evening unwinding or a BBQ.
Great Summer Drink
A GREY GOOSE Customer
This is the perfect drink for a summer afternoon in the garden. Served cold from the fridge and poured over ice - yum! Although the fact that it comes in a can means it would also be nice on a picnic.
Perfect if you like fruity drinks!
A GREY GOOSE Customer
I really liked this, didn't taste too alcoholic and was pretty fruity! Only thing Is the strawberry flavour is white synthetic. I would definitely buy this again though as it's great for summer.
Refreshing
A GREY GOOSE Customer
This alcoholic sparkling water is very refreshing on a hot summers day! It is a raspberry and lemon flavour but I can taste the lemon a lot more. I would also say the alcoholic content it pretty strong but not too overpowering.
Very refreshing
A GREY GOOSE Customer
I found this very refreshing to have on a very hot day with ice and frozen strawberries to enhance the strawberry flavour. I will definitely have it again for picnics and garden days as loved the combination of strawberries and lemongrass, very refreshing and low calories!
Lovely!
A GREY GOOSE Customer
This is a really nice and refreshing 'cocktail' sweet and sharpe! Definitely recommend and would repurchase again! Perfect for the summer!
Grey Goose spritz strawberry and lemongrass
A GREY GOOSE Customer
I really enjoy this drink, it was really refreshing to drink, My husband enjoyed the drink aswell. I would recommend this drink. Thank you #influencer for choosing me.
Grey goose spritz strawberry and lemon grass
A GREY GOOSE Customer
I really enjoyed this drink was lovely and refreshing my husband even liked it too I would definatly recommend it too people I know thankyou #influenster for choosing me