Belvita Soft Bakes Apricot Filled 5 Pack 250G
Each 50 g serving contains
- Energy
- 769kJ
-
- 183kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.0g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.1g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.27g
- 5%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1538 kJ
Product Description
- Soft baked biscuits made with wholegrain cereals and an apricot filling (15 %) and added minerals.
- Charter Harmony
- Belvita is Committed Harmony Program
- We proudly partner with farmers close to our factories to grow wheat in a sustainable way that helps conserve water, cares for the soil, protects biodiversity and reduce carbon emissions. Learn more about the program on www.harmony.info
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Energy for the Whole Morning (¹)
- At belVita, we bake delicious biscuits respecting what nature gives us: the natural strength of wholegrains. Our delicious and nutritious soft bakes are made with 5 different wholegrains - wheat, oats, barley, spelt and buckwheat or rye. belVita soft bakes are gently baked to preserve the nutritional qualities inside.
- belVita Soft Bakes provide slow release carbohydrates hour after hour, through your morning. This is why belvita Soft Bakes are a convenient and nutritious choice for your mornings.
- (¹)belVita Soft Bakes have a high content of slowly digestible starch, which is a slow release carbohydrate. Consumption of foods high in slowly digestible starch raises blood glucose concentration less after a meal compared to foods low in slowly digestible starch.
- Kick start your day with belVita as part of a balanced breakfast
- Contains 8 grams wholegrain cereals per serving (50 g).
- A 50 g serving contains 15 % of the Nutrient Reference Value of Calcium, Magnesium and Iron.
- 5 Wholegrains & Fibres
- Low Saturated Fat
- Source of fibre
- Source of calcium, magnesium and iron
- No colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
- Low Saturated Fat
- Source of fibre
- Source of calcium, magnesium and iron
Information
Ingredients
Cereals 40.9 % [Wheat Flour 22.3 %, Wholegrain Cereals 16.4 % (Oat Grits 6.2 %, Buckwheat Grits 6.2 %, Whole Barley Flour 1 %, Oat Flakes 1 %, Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %, Whole Wheat Flour 0.9 %, Malted Wheat Flour 0.1 %), Rice Flour 2.2 %], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose - Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Apricot Puree Concentrate 1.8 % (Equivalent Apricot Puree 5 %), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrates), Concentrated Carrot Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Starch, Inulin, Isomaltulose****, Bulking Agents (Polydextrose, Maltitols), Thickener (Starch), Mineral Blend (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Flavourings, Dextrose, ****Isomaltulose is a source of Glucose and Fructose
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Board. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We would love to hear from you. Contact us on 0800 3134 540 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI)
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%** / 100 g
|50 g
|%** / 100 g
|Energy
|1538 kJ
|769 kJ
|-
|366 kcal
|183 kcal
|Fat
|10 g
|5.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.9 g
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate***
|62 g
|31 g
|of which sugars
|18 g
|9.1 g
|of which starch
|35 g
|17 g
|Fibre
|9.2 g
|4.6 g
|Protein
|4.9 g
|2.4 g
|Salt
|0.55 g
|0.27 g
|Calcium
|288 mg
|36 % of NRV**
|144 mg
|18 % of NRV**
|Magnesium
|137 mg
|37 % of NRV**
|68.6 mg
|18 % of NRV**
|Iron
|4.4 mg
|31 % of NRV**
|2.2 mg
|16 % of NRV**
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*** 100 g product contains minimum 15 g of slowly digestible starch
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.