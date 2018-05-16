Gummi Zone Mega Pizza Sweet 7Slces 90G

Product Description
- Fruit and Cream Flavour Jelly and Foam Gums.
- Gluten Free
- Halal
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Beef Gelatine, Apple Juice (2%) (from Concentrate), Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Acids: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Milk Protein, Flavourings, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower, Black Carrot), Colours: E100, E120, E150c
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
7 Servings
Name and address
- Packed by:
- PT. Yupi Indo Jelly Gum,
- Gunung Putr-Bogor,
- 16964,
- Indonesia.
- Candy Novelty SL,
Distributor address
- BIP Candy and Toys UK Ltd.,
- M34 3SU,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- BIP Candy and Toys UK Ltd.,
- M34 3SU,
- United Kingdom.
- www.bip-uk.com
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|Energy
|1439kJ
|-
|339kcal
|Fat
|0,2g
|of which saturates
|0,2g
|Carbohydrates
|79g
|of which sugars
|78g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|5,7g
|Salt
|0,10g
