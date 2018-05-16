We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gummi Zone Mega Pizza Sweet 7Slces 90G

Gummi Zone Mega Pizza Sweet 7Slces 90G

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Fruit and Cream Flavour Jelly and Foam Gums.
  • Gluten Free
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Beef Gelatine, Apple Juice (2%) (from Concentrate), Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Acids: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Milk Protein, Flavourings, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower, Black Carrot), Colours: E100, E120, E150c

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • PT. Yupi Indo Jelly Gum,
  • Gunung Putr-Bogor,
  • 16964,
  • Indonesia.
  • Candy Novelty SL,

Distributor address

  • BIP Candy and Toys UK Ltd.,
  • M34 3SU,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • BIP Candy and Toys UK Ltd.,
  • M34 3SU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.bip-uk.com

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g
Energy1439kJ
-339kcal
Fat0,2g
of which saturates0,2g
Carbohydrates79g
of which sugars78g
Fibre0g
Protein5,7g
Salt0,10g
