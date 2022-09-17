We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Por Do Sol. Vinho Verde 75Cl

Product Description

  • Vinho Verde - Denominação de origem controlada - Wine of Portugal
  • Por do Sol Vinho Verde – wine to be enjoyed at sunset with friends. An aromatic white wine bursting with lemon sherbet & green apple flavours, with a slight spritz. Perfect with grilled fish or salad.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

6.8

ABV

9% vol

Producer

Sogrape

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Diogo Sepúlveda

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Loureira, Pecorello, Arinto, Treixadura, Azal

Vinification Details

  • Gentle destemming, crushing and pressing followed by fermentation at a cool temperature.

History

  • Made at a historical estate in the Vinho Verde sub-region of Cávado, just 25 kilometres from the Atlantic coast. Some of the estate dates back to the 15th century. However, this fantastic history is in contrast to a very modern approach to viticulture and winemaking.

Regional Information

  • With the Atlantic coast to the west and the River Minho forming the border with Spain, Vinho Verde is one of the northern most points of Portugal. Wines are typically lighter in body with a light refreshing spritz.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Portugal, Bottled in Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with grilled fish or salad.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy244kJ / 59kcal305kJ / 73kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Don’t ever stop stocking this wine - I love it!

5 stars

I love this wine. It’s light and refreshing and just perfect in my opinion. I love that it’s a little tiny bit sparkling, I love that it’s lower in alcohol than almost every other wine and the taste is right up my street. Really can’t fault it.

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste and price. Not too alcoholic. Didn't want to tell anyone else about it as its so good!

Light, and refreshing without a high price

4 stars

As i eat more fish than meat i find this wine refreshing and light,but the bad news is i could become addicted to it !! Ha Ha

Avoid like the plague!

1 stars

So thin and tasteless- having lived in Portugal for 14 years in the Vinho Verde region- the best thing to do with this is poor it down the drain. Don’t waste your money!

