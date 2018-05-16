Swizzels Curious Chews 171G

Product Description
- An Assortment of Family Favourite Chews
- Fudg-eee, Sour Refreshers, Puds, Refreshers, Drumstick
- Mr. Swizzels has been inventing Marvellous Treats from the Swizzels factory in the heart of the peak district for decades.
- We take pride in ensuring that our sweets taste as Deliciously Good as they always have.
- With so much variety to choose from, there's a Swizzels favourite for everyone.
- Have You Tried
- Swizzels Scrumptious Sweets
- Swizzels Luscious Lollies
- Swizzels together with the brand names of the individual products within this pack are trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Limited, and may be registered.
- Contents May Not Include All Those Shown
- Free from Artificial Colours
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 171G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Lysed Soya Protein, Flavourings, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Salt, Modified Starch, Anti-Caking Agent: Stearic Acid, Magnesium Carbonate, Magnesium Stearate, Colours: Ammonia Caramel, Anthocyanin, Copper Chlorophyllin, Lutein, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 8.6, Serving size: 20g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Made by:
- Swizzels Matlow Ltd.,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
Importer address
- Confectionery Trading Company Pty Ltd.,
- 5 Epic Place Villawood,
- NSW, 2163.
Distributor address
- Confectionery Trading Company Pty Ltd.,
- 5 Epic Place Villawood,
- NSW, 2163.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Swizzels Matlow Ltd.,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
- Swizzels Matlow (Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 13103,
- Dublin 24,
- Republic of Ireland.
- swizzels.com/wecare
Net Contents
171g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving
|Energy
|1728kJ/409kcal
|346kJ/82kcal
|Fat
|6g
|1.2g
|- of which Saturates
|3.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|88g
|18g
|- of which Sugars
|63g
|13g
|Protein
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.02g
|Servings per pack: 8.6, Serving size: 20g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.