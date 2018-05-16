Fridge Raiders Meat Free Katsu Tasty Bites 65G

This pack contains:
- Energy
- 601kJ
- 145kcal
7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 924kJ/223kcal
Product Description
- Katsu Curry flavoured chopped and shaped fava bean bites with seasoning.
- We're talking bites that are full of beans, with protein and fibre, for snacking satisfaction that lasts.
- Just great tasting, protein powered goodness, fresh from the fridge. Because life's too full for empty snacks.
- We're on a mission to tackle hunger pangs once and for all with real snacks of substances.
- Source of Protein
- Made with satisfyingly good bean protein
- Packed with plant powered goodness
- Pack size: 65G

Information
Ingredients
Fava Beans (65%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Fava Protein, Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Agar, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Chloride, Gum Arabic), Mixed Herbs and Spices, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Psyllium Fibre, Onion Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrated Pea Protein, Tomato Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Spice Extract, Maltodextrin, Gram Flour, Preservative (5202)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Soya., Made to a plant based recipe in a factory that also handles Meat. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keeping It FreshFor maximum flavour and freshness, keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within 2 days of opening and before the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Pack. Not Recyclable
Name and address
UK: Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd,
- Godley Hill Rd,
- Hyde,
- SK14 3BR.
- Ireland: Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd,
- Shillelagh,
Return to
- Get In Touch






- Co. Wicklow,
- Y14 PY73.
- Careline GB & NI: 0800 0778591
- Careline Ireland: 1800 818347
- fridgeraiders.co.uk
Net Contents
65g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (65g)
|Energy
|924kJ/223kcal
|601kJ/145kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|9.5g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|12.3g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|7.7g
|5.0g
|Protein
|7g
|4.8g
|Salt
|1.5g
|1.0g
|This pack contains 1 serving
