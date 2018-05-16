We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fridge Raiders Meat Free Katsu Tasty Bites 65G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fridge Raiders Meat Free Katsu Tasty Bites 65G
£ 1.15
£1.77/100g

This pack contains:

Energy
601kJ
145kcal
7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 924kJ/223kcal

Product Description

  • Katsu Curry flavoured chopped and shaped fava bean bites with seasoning.
  • We're talking bites that are full of beans, with protein and fibre, for snacking satisfaction that lasts.
  • Just great tasting, protein powered goodness, fresh from the fridge. Because life's too full for empty snacks.
  • We're on a mission to tackle hunger pangs once and for all with real snacks of substances.
  • Source of Protein
  • Made with satisfyingly good bean protein
  • Packed with plant powered goodness
  • Pack size: 65G
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Fava Beans (65%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Fava Protein, Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Agar, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Chloride, Gum Arabic), Mixed Herbs and Spices, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Psyllium Fibre, Onion Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrated Pea Protein, Tomato Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Spice Extract, Maltodextrin, Gram Flour, Preservative (5202)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Soya., Made to a plant based recipe in a factory that also handles Meat. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keeping It FreshFor maximum flavour and freshness, keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within 2 days of opening and before the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Pack. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK: Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd,
  • Godley Hill Rd,
  • Hyde,
  • SK14 3BR.
  • Ireland: Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd,
  • Shillelagh,

Return to

  • Get In Touch
  • UK: Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd,
  • Godley Hill Rd,
  • Hyde,
  • SK14 3BR.
  • Ireland: Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd,
  • Shillelagh,
  • Co. Wicklow,
  • Y14 PY73.
  • Careline GB & NI: 0800 0778591
  • Careline Ireland: 1800 818347
  • fridgeraiders.co.uk

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (65g)
Energy924kJ/223kcal601kJ/145kcal
Fat14.6g9.5g
of which saturates1.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate19g12.3g
of which sugars1.7g1.1g
Fibre7.7g5.0g
Protein7g4.8g
Salt1.5g1.0g
This pack contains 1 serving--
