Garnier Skin Active Micellar Water Vitamin C Facial Cleanser 400Ml

GARNIER SKN ATV MIC/WTR VIT C FAC CLNSR 400ML

UK'S #1 Micellar Water: Our gentle Micellar Water cleanses skin of dirt, oil, SPF, pollution and dead skin cells. The gentle micelle technology plus natural oils help to intensely cleanse skin of heavy duty make-up, dirt, oil, SPF, pollution and dead skin cells. Clean Formula: The soothing, fragrance-free formula is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. It is dermatologically tested and accredited by the British Skin Foundation & Allergy UK. Glow-Boosting Properties: The formula, enriched with Vitamin C*, helps to boost glow and reduce the appearance of dark spots. Committed to Sustainability: Bottle is made from recycled plastic, excluding cap, label & additives. We also recommend using our micellar water with the Reusable Micellar Eco Pads to minimise daily cotton wastage. Each Eco-pad can be used for up to a 1000 washes! Leaping Bunny Approved: All Garnier Products are approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme. Looking for an effective, gentle and hydrating cleanser? Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water with Vitamin C gently removes up to 100% make-up and intensely cleanses skin of dirt, oil, SPF, pollution & dead skin cells - all in one step! Skin is left soothed and free of impurities, revealing healthy-looking skin. Our formula combines Micelle Technology with a powerful antioxidant Vitamin C to create a cleanser that not only removes your make-up and impurities, but also helps brighten, sooth and even out skin. - Micellar Cleansing Technology: Micelle cleansing agents capture make-up, impurities and dirt like a magnet and lift them away from skin. The gentle formula effectively cleanses, gliding over skin to avoid rubbing or pulling delicate sensitive skin. - Vitamin C*: A powerful ingredient known for its brightening and illuminating properties to boost your dull and uneven skin. Garnier Micellar Water is the only micellar water recognised by the British Skin Foundation and Allergy UK due to its soothing formula that is suitable for all sensitive skin types. Thanks to its optimal tolerance, this hypoallergenic formula is suitable for all skin types. Like all Garnier products globally, Micellar is officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard. *Vitamin C Derivative"

Pack size: 400ML

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage