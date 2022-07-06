Minor Figures Barista Oat Drink 1L

No Froth!!
I was attracted by this carbon neutral, plant-based milk, however it did not froth up in our frother and sadly seemed very thin and watery.
Smooth, creamy, versatile
As others have said, this dairy alternative has a smooth creamy texture and goes as well over cereal, in a hot drink and I even enjoy it on its own.
Deliciously Versatile
Hosting dairy free friends today gave me the headache of which alternative to use in tea. This was a great substitute and as for myself, I just drank it on its own in a glass. I wish I had tried it sooner, it tastes lovely and is not too sweet. It is all used up now so I’m going to buy it again and extend its versatility by using it in baking.
Creamy and frothy
This is a nice well blended and smooth dairy-free milk that contains no added sugar. I don’t generally drink milk straight but I wanted to know how this tastes. I have tried other plant-based milk and this is by far the best I’ve tasted. Goes really well in coffee or tea and with my breakfast cereal.
This is a very good quality oat milk. It goes very well with cereal and tastes good in coffee or tea too.
Tasty alternative to milk.
Smooth, tasty and creamy, this oat drink is delicious. I like that it's better for the environment than milk, too. I put it on my cereal and in my porridge, and it went very well, just the right amount of sweetness. The packaging is very... memorable. I'm not sure why there is a picture of a woman in a chicken suit, but it made me smile.
Super good!
I often find it difficult to find a nice tasting none dairy milk, however this one is delicious. Really nice in coffee or served over cereal
Best oat milk.
Creamy, good shelf life and looks cool in the fridge. Really love this product.
good!
I like it for coffee, children says it is good with porridge as well. Good alternative, tasty drink. Would recommend.
Really nice !
Tried this for the first time, and I have to say I am really impressed with the dairy milk alternative. I have used in my coffee and tea, and I really anjoyed the smooth taste, and another plus is that it is so much better for the environment. Will definitely buy this again.