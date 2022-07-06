We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Minor Figures Barista Oat Drink 1L

4.5(39)Write a review
Minor Figures Barista Oat Drink 1L
£ 1.80
£1.80/litre
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Oat Drink
  • Our original Barista Oat, designed to showcase the true flavour profile of your coffee's origin. Creates a creamy mouthfeel and forms silky microfoam. Rich in calcium, great straight up or on cereal too.
  • Carbon neutral
  • Plant-based
  • Barista standard
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Oats (10%), Low Erucic Acid Rapeseed Oil, Minerals (Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. After opening keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK with oats from the EU and the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well

Number of uses

Servings per package: 5, Serving size: 200 ml

Name and address

  • Minor Figures UK,
  • Unit 12a,
  • Uplands Business Park,
  • Blackhorse Lane,
  • London,
  • E17 5QJ,

Return to

  • Minor Figures UK,
  • Unit 12a,
  • Uplands Business Park,
  • Blackhorse Lane,
  • London,
  • E17 5QJ,
  • UK.
  • Minor Figures EU,
  • 9-10 Fenian Street,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 RX24,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical quantity per 100 mlTypical quantity per serving (200 ml)
Energy48 kcal96 kcal
-199 kJ398 kJ
Fat2.2 g4.3 g
of which saturates0.2 g0.4 g
Carbohydrates6.8 g14.0 g
of which sugars3.1 g†6.1 g†
Protein0.3 g0.5 g
Salt0.10 g0.20 g
Calcium120 mg ‡240 mg
All values are average quantities--
†Contains naturally occuring sugars--
‡15% daily reference intake for adults--
Servings per package: 5, Serving size: 200 ml--
View all Dairy Free Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

39 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

No Froth!!

1 stars

I was attracted by this carbon neutral, plant-based milk, however it did not froth up in our frother and sadly seemed very thin and watery.

Smooth, creamy, versatile

5 stars

As others have said, this dairy alternative has a smooth creamy texture and goes as well over cereal, in a hot drink and I even enjoy it on its own.

Deliciously Versatile

5 stars

Hosting dairy free friends today gave me the headache of which alternative to use in tea. This was a great substitute and as for myself, I just drank it on its own in a glass. I wish I had tried it sooner, it tastes lovely and is not too sweet. It is all used up now so I’m going to buy it again and extend its versatility by using it in baking.

Creamy and frothy

5 stars

This is a nice well blended and smooth dairy-free milk that contains no added sugar. I don’t generally drink milk straight but I wanted to know how this tastes. I have tried other plant-based milk and this is by far the best I’ve tasted. Goes really well in coffee or tea and with my breakfast cereal.

This is a very good quality oat milk. It goes very

4 stars

This is a very good quality oat milk. It goes very well with cereal and tastes good in coffee or tea too.

Tasty alternative to milk.

5 stars

Smooth, tasty and creamy, this oat drink is delicious. I like that it's better for the environment than milk, too. I put it on my cereal and in my porridge, and it went very well, just the right amount of sweetness. The packaging is very... memorable. I'm not sure why there is a picture of a woman in a chicken suit, but it made me smile.

Super good!

5 stars

I often find it difficult to find a nice tasting none dairy milk, however this one is delicious. Really nice in coffee or served over cereal

Best oat milk.

5 stars

Creamy, good shelf life and looks cool in the fridge. Really love this product.

good!

5 stars

I like it for coffee, children says it is good with porridge as well. Good alternative, tasty drink. Would recommend.

Really nice !

5 stars

Tried this for the first time, and I have to say I am really impressed with the dairy milk alternative. I have used in my coffee and tea, and I really anjoyed the smooth taste, and another plus is that it is so much better for the environment. Will definitely buy this again.

1-10 of 39 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here