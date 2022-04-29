The Artisan Bread Company Rosemary Fornaccini Crackers 100G
Product Description
- Baked cracker with Rosemary.
- Italian baked fornaccini made with rosemary. Delicious as a snack or served with your favourite antipasti.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Rosemary (2.5%), Salt, Yeast
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk, Soya, Sesame, Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.Best Before End: See side of pack.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Name and address
- Market Fresh Ltd,
- Olivers Barn,
- Maldon Rd,
- Witham,
- Essex,
- CM8 3HY.
- Contact 08453 373 384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1815kJ / 431kcal
|Fat
|12g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|69g
|of which sugars
|3g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|Protein
|10g
|Salt
|2.3g
