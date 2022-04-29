We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

The Artisan Bread Company Rosemary Fornaccini Crackers 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
The Artisan Bread Company Rosemary Fornaccini Crackers 100G
£ 1.60
£1.60/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Baked cracker with Rosemary.
  • Italian baked fornaccini made with rosemary. Delicious as a snack or served with your favourite antipasti.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Rosemary (2.5%), Salt, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Soya, Sesame, Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.Best Before End: See side of pack.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.

Return to

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.
  • Contact 08453 373 384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1815kJ / 431kcal
Fat12g
of which saturates1.2g
Carbohydrate69g
of which sugars3g
Fibre3.5g
Protein10g
Salt2.3g
View all Cheeseboards & Selections

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here