We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Herdez Barbacoa Seasoning 25G

4.7(19)Write a review
image 1 of Herdez Barbacoa Seasoning 25G
£1.20
£4.80/100g

Product Description

  • Barbacoa Smoky Chipotle, Black Pepper & Allspice Mexican Style Seasoning for Tacos & Fajitas
  • Authentic Mexican style seasoning developed with Herdez, a Mexican family business with over 100 years of experience making Mexican food
  • For Mexican Tacos & Fajitas
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • Free from Hydrogenated Fat
  • No Artificial Colours and Flavours
  • No Added Preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Ingredients

Spices (Smoked Paprika, Dried Garlic, Cumin, Chilli Pepper, Chipotle Chilli Pepper Powder (6%), Allspice (5%), Dried Onion, Black Pepper (4%), Cloves), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Herbs (Oregano, Bay Leaves), Cocoa Powder, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For Slow Cooked Barbacoa Beef
  • (Serves 4)
  • Just add:
  • - 450g stewing beef, diced
  • - 2 tbs oil
  • - 1 red onion, sliced
  • - 3 tbs cider vinegar
  • - 2 tsp tomato purée
  • - 250ml water
  • As easy as...
  • Pre-heat oven to 170°C, 325°F, Gas Mark 4.
  • Toss the beef in the seasoning to coat evenly.
  • Heat the oil and fry beef and onion for 3-4 minutes.
  • Transfer to a casserole dish, mix the vinegar, tomato purée and water and add to the casserole.
  • Cover and cook for 1 hour 45 minutes, or until the meat is tender, then shred with 2 forks.
  • Serve in warm tortillas with sour cream, shredded lettuce and salsa.
  • Also great: Rubbed over lamb shoulder before covering and cooking low 'n' slow. Alternatively rub over steak or lamb before grilling.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • McCormick,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • McCormick,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • Get in touch: Herdez.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1200kJ958kJ11%
-287kcal229kcal
Fat8.6g11.2g16%
of which saturates1.6g2.1g11%
Carbohydrate30.4g5.3g2%
of which sugars5.8g3.0g3%
Fibre18.2g2.1g-
Protein12.9g26.7g53%
Salt17.01g1.27g21%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
View all Mexican

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

19 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Value product

4 stars

Quality was good and had good BBQ flavour. There is not a lot in the packaging but was just enough to season a small chick breast fillet.

Real bbq flavour

4 stars

This seasoning has quite a strong bbq taste which personally is not my favourite but you’ll love it if that’s your thing.

Hot, smokey and delicious!

5 stars

I’m a massive fan of smokey BBQ flavours and this didn’t disappoint. Quite strong with lots of kick - exactly what you’d expect from Mexican flavourings. I added this to chicken and veggies to make fajitas. The smokey Chipotle flavour is a winner!

Meat and Seafood Kick

5 stars

Another Mexican seasoning winner at home. My barbecue food on sunny days has changed since I started using this barbacoa seasoning. The combination of flavours coming from chipotle peppers, cumin, garlic, oregano, and bay leaves are everything you need to have tasty and well-seasoning meat. It is also a great deal to marinate your seafood too. I just would recommend you take it easy if you don’t want to have a quite spiced meal. Chipotle is not for beginners!

Great flavour

5 stars

Lovely smoky bbq flavour.. doesn't taste artificial like some seasonings.

Smoky and spicy deliciousness!

5 stars

BBQ flavour but don’t want to put the BBQ on? Sure! Lovely smoky and spicy taste from this seasoning.

taco tuesday

5 stars

I was a little sceptical with the packaging, thinking it wouldn't be enough as it was small and looked unappealing. I was so WRONG, it was so powerful and tasty and 10/10. Added to our tacos and it gave a tasty kick, would definitely buy again! the kids loved it and so did we perfect meal for 4.

Spicy and smoky flavour

4 stars

Quite a strong, spicy smoky flavour. It was okay but I prefer other seasoning flavours.

Chipotle fan

5 stars

We're big fans of anything chipotle in our house so was excited to try this. Really packs a flavour punch. Perfectly smokey and delicious, yum!

Delicioso!

5 stars

Delicioso! Herdez is my new favourite seasoning for all my tex-mex nights, which do often happen at home. Pure joy in a sachet.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here