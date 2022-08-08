Herdez Barbacoa Seasoning 25G

Value product
Quality was good and had good BBQ flavour. There is not a lot in the packaging but was just enough to season a small chick breast fillet.
Real bbq flavour
This seasoning has quite a strong bbq taste which personally is not my favourite but you’ll love it if that’s your thing.
Hot, smokey and delicious!
I’m a massive fan of smokey BBQ flavours and this didn’t disappoint. Quite strong with lots of kick - exactly what you’d expect from Mexican flavourings. I added this to chicken and veggies to make fajitas. The smokey Chipotle flavour is a winner!
Meat and Seafood Kick
Another Mexican seasoning winner at home. My barbecue food on sunny days has changed since I started using this barbacoa seasoning. The combination of flavours coming from chipotle peppers, cumin, garlic, oregano, and bay leaves are everything you need to have tasty and well-seasoning meat. It is also a great deal to marinate your seafood too. I just would recommend you take it easy if you don’t want to have a quite spiced meal. Chipotle is not for beginners!
Great flavour
Lovely smoky bbq flavour.. doesn't taste artificial like some seasonings.
Smoky and spicy deliciousness!
BBQ flavour but don’t want to put the BBQ on? Sure! Lovely smoky and spicy taste from this seasoning.
taco tuesday
I was a little sceptical with the packaging, thinking it wouldn't be enough as it was small and looked unappealing. I was so WRONG, it was so powerful and tasty and 10/10. Added to our tacos and it gave a tasty kick, would definitely buy again! the kids loved it and so did we perfect meal for 4.
Spicy and smoky flavour
Quite a strong, spicy smoky flavour. It was okay but I prefer other seasoning flavours.
Chipotle fan
We're big fans of anything chipotle in our house so was excited to try this. Really packs a flavour punch. Perfectly smokey and delicious, yum!
Delicioso!
Delicioso! Herdez is my new favourite seasoning for all my tex-mex nights, which do often happen at home. Pure joy in a sachet.