L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Waves Waterfall Mousse 200ml

Soft free-flowing waves for 48-hours!* Want soft free-flowing waves for up to 48 hours*? Discover Elvive Dream lengths Waves Waterfall Mousse by L'Oreal Paris. Part of the in-between washes style extender range, to style hair and maximise care without water, it boosts hairs moisture for soft and bouncy waves that stay defined for up to 48-hours*. The natural polymers in the mousse shape long hair to create gorgeous free-flowing waves that last without crunchiness and offer up to 48-hours of frizz control*. Dream Lengths Waves Waterfall Mousse by L'Oreal Elvive is effective on both naturally curly and styled curly long hair and works particularly well on hair that's damaged, dry or frizzy. When applying hold the can upside down. Spread a ball of mousse through damp hair, focus on the lengths. Scrunch gently to style, then diffuse or simply air-dry. Work through hair with a wide tooth comb for even distribution. *instrumental test. L'Oreal Elvive, the UKs no1 haircare brand* * Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1

L'Oreal Paris Elvive, the UKs No1 haircare brand* * Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1

Boosts hair moisture rapidly Up to 72-hours of frizz control Effective on both naturally curly and styled curly long hair Works well on damaged, dry and frizzy hair

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

1181475, Aqua / Water, Glucose, Isobutane, Butane, Propane, Niacinamide, Decyl Glucoside, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carrageenan, Geraniol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C262056/1)

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage