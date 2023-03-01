Milkaid 120 Lactase Enzyme Raspberry Tablets

Milkaid 120 Lactase Enzyme R/berry Tablets

Milkaid® Tablets: Milkaid® Tablets contain lactase enzyme to help break down the lactose present in milk and dairy foods, allowing you to eat your favourite dairy foods. Lactase enzyme improves lactose digestion in individuals who have difficulty digesting lactose.

With Sweetener Food Supplement Lactase Enzyme Improves Lactose Digestion Enjoy dairy again Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Lactase Enzyme, Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Stearate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

Allergens in bold.

Net Contents

120 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

How to use Milkaid® Tablets: Simply take two raspberry flavoured chewable Milkaid® Tablets with the first bite of any meal containing dairy food. You can adjust the number of tablets you take to suit your own requirements, but you should take no more than six tablets with any one meal.

