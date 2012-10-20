We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Monster Munch Multipack 12X20g

image 1 of Walkers Monster Munch Multipack 12X20g

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • 4 x Pickled Onion Flavour Baked Corn Snack 4 x Roast Beef Flavour Baked Corn Snack 4 x Flamin' Hot Flavour Baked Corn Snack
  • - A tasty variety pack of Walkers Monster Munch snacks
  • - Multipack contains 12 x 20g packets of Walkers Monster Munch Snacks
  • - Each pack contains 98 calories
  • - Crunchy, tasty and totally spooky, Monster Munch are a family favourite
  • - Baked not fried and contain no artificial colours
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  Walkers, the Walkers logo, the Monster Munch product shape, Monster Munch and the Monster Munch characters are registered trademarks. ©2022
  • 98 kcal 412 kJ Per Pack
  • Baked Not Fried
  • Suitable for Monsters & Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Net Contents

12 x 20g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Flamin' Hot Flavour [Flavourings (contains Soya, Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Fructose, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotide), Sugar, Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Spice, Colours (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Wheat Rusk]

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 20g(%*) packPer 100g
Energy412 kJ2059 kJ
-98 kcal(5%*)492 kcal
Fat5.0 g(7%*)25.0 g
of which saturates0.4 g(2%*)2.1 g
Carbohydrate12 g59.0 g
of which sugars0.6 g(<1%)3.0 g
Fibre0.3 g1.5 g
Protein1.4 g7.0 g
Salt0.34 g(3%*)1.70 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Roast Beef Seasoning [Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Flavourings, Rusk (from Wheat), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5-Ribonucleotides), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Spices]

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 20g(%*) packPer 100g
Energy412 kJ2061 kJ
-98 kcal(5%*)492 kcal
Fat5.0 g(7%*)25.0 g
of which saturates0.4 g(2%*)2.2 g
Carbohydrate12 g59.0 g
of which sugars0.6 g(<1%*)3.0 g
Fibre0.3 g1.7 g
Protein1.2 g6.0 g
Salt0.35 g(6%*)1.73 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Pickled Onion Seasoning [Flavourings, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Onion Powder, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5-Ribonucleotide), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Acid (Citric acid), Spices]

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 20g(%*) packPer 100g
Energy412 kJ2061 kJ
-98 kcal(5%*)492 kcal
Fat5.0 g(7%*)25.0 g
of which saturates0.4 g(2%*)2.1 g
Carbohydrate12 g60.0 g
of which sugars0.6 g(<1%*)3.0 g
Fibre0.3 g1.7 g
Protein1.2 g6.0 g
Salt0.31 g(5%*)1.55 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

All classic flavours, but often seem to be out of

5 stars

All classic flavours, but often seem to be out of stock.

Great assortment of flavours.

5 stars

Great assortment of flavours.

