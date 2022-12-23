Estancia Pinot Noir 750Ml

Disappointing
An OK wine that did get better the longer it was open. A bit thin on body and taste, and definitely not worth the headline price. Would I buy again? No. Bought as part of a promotion.
Smooth
Pleasantly smooth.probably worth tge money when on offer
Smooth red
This wine was lovely and smooth and really enjoyable. It is a bit pricey but worth it for a special occasion. Tried on promotion.
Beautiful smooth Pinot noir wine.
Bought as part of a promotion - Lovely smooth pinot noir wine, never tried this brand before but pleasantly surprised. Went down a treat do would recommend it to a friend and would buy again.
Great quality
A really lovely pinot noir. Higher end price wise for supermarket but a great option for those who want something a bit special. Bought this as part of an offer and will repurchase.
Not usually for spanish wines but…..
I usually drink the same red wine (beaujolais) but fancied something a little different for a change, and i habe to say this was a really good find. I take it that it doesnt get bought often as the bottles were dusty on the shelf but people need to invest in this wine! It was both fruity and spicy, really smooth, perfect with steak! Bought on promotion
Nice wine, poor value
Nice wine, but too exprnsuve for what it is. Bought as on promo offer
Nice enough, but pricey
This wine was oerfectly acceptable but you can get better wines at half the orice. Tried as part ic a special offer.
Nice wine but rather too expensive
A pleasant enough eine but nig wirth the usual selling price. I got this with a cashback offer
Not to our liking
To be fair to say this would be a 14 pound bottle, ot wasn’t actually that nice. We found it to be slightly vinegary in taste. Tried it as part of an offer so was worth a shot.