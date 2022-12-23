We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Estancia Pinot Noir 750Ml

4.2(35)Write a review
image 1 of Estancia Pinot Noir 750Ml
£14.00
£14.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • ESTANCIA PINOT NOIR 750ML
  • Our Monterey County Pinot Noir offers enticing hints of cherry, raspberry, and baking spices that unfold into a silky finish. This wine is a perfect pair with grilled salmon or glazed ham.
  • Estancia Vineyards Established 1986
  • ©2020 Estancia Winery
  • Wine of California
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Our Monterey County Pinot Noir offers enticing hints of cherry, raspberry, and baking spices that unfold into a silky finish

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Estancia

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Matt Steel

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • With more than 30 years of experience, Estancia relies on the benefits of boutique-style winemaking techniques, including whole-cluster fermentation, gentle punch downs, and barrel fermentation, to deliver reliably consistent flavors across our portfolio.

History

  • Estancia is named after the Spanish word for "estate," and emphasizes our conviction that the world's best wines capture the essence of their place of origin.

Regional Information

  • Estancia wines are primarily sourced from the Central Coast in California. We look to these regions because they have such distinct defining qualities that shine through in the wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Name and address

  • Vinted & bottled by:
  • Estancia Winery,
  • San Miguel,
  • CA.

Return to

  • Estancia Winery,
  • San Miguel,
  • CA.
  • estanciawines.com
  • (866) 830-1830

Net Contents

750ml

35 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Disappointing

3 stars

An OK wine that did get better the longer it was open. A bit thin on body and taste, and definitely not worth the headline price. Would I buy again? No. Bought as part of a promotion.

Smooth

5 stars

Pleasantly smooth.probably worth tge money when on offer

Smooth red

4 stars

This wine was lovely and smooth and really enjoyable. It is a bit pricey but worth it for a special occasion. Tried on promotion.

Beautiful smooth Pinot noir wine.

5 stars

Bought as part of a promotion - Lovely smooth pinot noir wine, never tried this brand before but pleasantly surprised. Went down a treat do would recommend it to a friend and would buy again.

Great quality

5 stars

A really lovely pinot noir. Higher end price wise for supermarket but a great option for those who want something a bit special. Bought this as part of an offer and will repurchase.

Not usually for spanish wines but…..

4 stars

I usually drink the same red wine (beaujolais) but fancied something a little different for a change, and i habe to say this was a really good find. I take it that it doesnt get bought often as the bottles were dusty on the shelf but people need to invest in this wine! It was both fruity and spicy, really smooth, perfect with steak! Bought on promotion

Nice wine, poor value

4 stars

Nice wine, but too exprnsuve for what it is. Bought as on promo offer

Nice enough, but pricey

4 stars

This wine was oerfectly acceptable but you can get better wines at half the orice. Tried as part ic a special offer.

Nice wine but rather too expensive

4 stars

A pleasant enough eine but nig wirth the usual selling price. I got this with a cashback offer

Not to our liking

3 stars

To be fair to say this would be a 14 pound bottle, ot wasn’t actually that nice. We found it to be slightly vinegary in taste. Tried it as part of an offer so was worth a shot.

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

