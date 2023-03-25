Persil Non Biological Washing Powder 42W 2.1Kg

Persil Non Bio Washing Powder 42 Wash has been specifically developed to remove tough stains and be gentle next to sensitive skin.​ Its gentle formulation is free from biological enzymes and is dermatologically tested. Our research into skin care is recognised by the British Skin Foundation so you can be confident that this laundry detergent is suitable for the whole family and those with sensitive skin.​ The box is 100% recyclable – because, at Persil, we believe in being tough on stains and kinder to our planet.​ The formulation is even more concentrated allowing for a smaller 50 g dose*, reducing the amount of cardboard packaging in our boxes and trucks on the road. With incredible stain removal results, Persil Non Bio Washing Powder is effective even on quick and cold wash cycles, so you can save time and energy whilst removing tough stains. Always check the care labels on your garments before selecting the appropriate wash cycle and temperature and use the dosing instructions on the box. If handwashing, you may want to use gloves. Persil doesn't test on animals. For the last 10 years, we have been using science, not animals, to ensure our products are safe for people and the planet. For the best results, add Comfort Pure fabric conditioner to the detergent drawer before washing as usual. *vs previous formulation (65 g)

Persil Non Bio Washing Powder 42 Wash is tough on stains while being gentle next to sensitive skin and your clothes Our washing powder is dermatologically tested and Persil's research into skin care is recognised by the British Skin Foundation​ – so you can be reassured it will be suitable for the whole family This laundry detergent is made with ingredients that biodegrade quickly and easily and the pack is 100% recyclable Our washing powder is now even more concentrated. Our smaller 50 g* dose provides an incredible clean while using less packaging – tough on stains, kinder to our planet​ Persil Non Bio Washing Powder gives an incredible clean on every wash, including quicker programmes and cooler temperatures such as 30 degrees Persil doesn't test on animals. For the last 10 years, we have been using science, not animals, to ensure our non bio washing powder and all of our other products are safe for people and the planet

Pack size: 2.1KG

Ingredients

5-15%: Oxygen-based bleaching agents, Anionic surfactants.<5% Nonionic surfactants, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Perfume, Phosphonates, Optical brighteners, Zeolites

Produce of

Spain

Net Contents

2.1kg ℮