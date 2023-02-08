Superfood Bakery Organic Banana Loaf Mix 250G
Product Description
- Rise & Shine Organic Banana Loaf Mix
- Get more ideas at www.superfoodbakery.co.uk
- Our mission
- We started Superfood Bakery because we wanted to find a healthier way to indulge; without any chemicals, hidden sugars and guilt. That's why we created a range of baking mixes made from real ingredients that you and your body will love. So now you can whip up a delicious stack of pancakes, a tin of brownies or a jar of cookies in less than 20 minutes!
- All gluten-free and vegan-friendly.
- EU Organic - GB - ORG - 04, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Please recycle
- This box can be recycled and will be accepted in all recycling collection systems.
- Superfood Bakery is registered to Superbake Ltd
- Organic
- Baking mix with agave inulin
- Makes 1 banana loaf (12 servings) or 12 muffins
- Gluten and dairy free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice Flour*, Unrefined Cane Sugar*, Buckwheat Flour*, Tapioca Flour*, Gluten-Free Oats*, Banana Chips* (4%), Milled Linseed*, Agave Inulin Powder* (2%), Gluten-Free Baking Powder (Monocalcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Cinnamon*, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), *Ingredient from Organic Agriculture
Allergy Information
- Manufactured in a facility that handles Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store the mix in a cool, dry place. Once made, store in an airtight container and consume within a week.
Produce of
Made with love in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Rise & Shine Organic Banana Loaf Mix
- 5 mins prep
- 35-40 mins bake
- Just add:
- For 1 loaf or 12 servings:
- 50g melted unsalted butter
- 3 ripe mashed bananas (290g of peeled mashed bananas)
- Make it Vegan:
- For 1 loaf or 12 servings:
- 50g vegetable spread or vegetable oil
- 3 ripe mashed bananas (290g of peeled mashed bananas)
- Instructions:
- 1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease a baking tin with some vegetable spread or oil.
- 2. In a large bowl, combine 3 mashed bananas and melted unsalted butter.
- Vegan: use vegetable spread or vegetable oil.
- 3. Add your banana loaf mix to the wet mixture and stir until combined.
- 4. Pour the batter into the tin and bake for 35-40 mins or until a rounded knife inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before eating. Enjoy!
- Try adding some walnuts or chocolate chips for extra texture!
Name and address
- Superbake Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Cedar Court,
- 1 Royal Oak Yard,
- London,
- SE1 3GA.
- bake@superfoodbakery.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry product
|Per 48g slice or muffin made with vegetable spread
|Energy
|1559kJ
|462kJ
|-
|372kcal
|110kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|3.2g
|- saturated
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|71g
|18.4g
|- sugar
|22g
|8.6g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|1.8g
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.29g
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.