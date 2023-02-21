We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Banrock Station Shiraz 75Cl

4.3(34)Write a review
image 1 of Banrock Station Shiraz 75Cl
£7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Shiraz
  • Good wine needs a great environment. In partnership with Landcare Australia, Banrock Station contributes to the environment by planting 100,000 native trees and Shrubs in Australia each year.
  • Banrock Station Wines' commitment to great tasting wine is matched only by its passion for the environment. In partnership with Landcare Australia, Banrock Station supports the Australian environment by planting 100,000 native trees and shrubs each year; creating habitats for Australian wildlife, while capturing and storing the atmospheric greenhouse gas, CO₂, for generations to come.
  • This Shiraz displays intense aromas of plum and raspberry with subtle vanilla and mocha oak. The palate is structured with dark jammy fruits and a rich mouthfeel.
  • Carbon Trust, Carbon Neutral
  • Learn more at accoladewines.com/carbon
  • Wine of Riverland, Australia
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • This Shiraz has been pressed and fermented in stainless steel tanks with light oak influence. :This Shiraz displays intense aromas of plum and raspberry with subtle vanilla and mocha oak. The palate is structured with dark, jammy fruits and a rich mouthfeel.

History

  • Banrock Station Wines' commitment to great tasting wine is matched only by its passion for the environment. In partnership with Landcare Australia, each Banrock Station wine sold contributes to the planting of 100,00 Australian native trees and shrubs each year; creating habitats for wildlife and local communities to enjoy, while capturing and storing the atmospheric greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide, for generations to come.... Every Drop Matters

Regional Information

  • Riverland has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy321kJ/77kcal401kJ/97kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
34 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Nice

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

Really nice wine, great taste. I'm not normally a big red wine fan but I really liked this one. Shared it with my family who also really liked it. Would recommend this wine.

Lacked depth

1 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

Sadly neither myself or my husband enjoyed this red. Which is a shame, we both love red wine so we're really keen to try it. It seemed yo lack a depth of flavour and tasted off, if it hadn't had been screw top I would of said it had been corked!

Great wine!

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I was gifted this vegan friendly wine from Influenster in exchange for my honest review. This wine has an aroma of raspberry and plum with an hint of vanilla. It's the perfect match for some vegan pasta for lunch and it's ideal to enjoy a glass of wine and vegan cheese with friends. I love that the brand supports environmental causes.

Friends and wine

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I decided to open this when my friend came round for a catch up. He is an avid red wine lover and was excited to try this particular wine. This wine is nice and fruity we could definitely taste the notes of raspberry and perhaps a plummy/cherry note. Slightly spicy but with a good depth and flavour. My friend polished off the bottle he thought it was a really nice smooth wine and one he will be purchasing in the future. A good wine to drink perhaps with your meal or friends.

Undecided

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

This is my first time trying a vegan wine before. I also went on the website to look at what flavours were mixed together and it said "intense blackberry and mulberry fruit over coffee and oak aromas with a hint of clove and cinnamon" - I'm not a coffee girl at all but it wasn't overwhelming when I tried it. I feel like this would be best suited for Christmas time just because of the taste and the mix that was used.

Nice wine

4 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

We liked to combine it with Coca-Cola as I personally prefer sweeter winer. This had a nice flavour to it, really bold, definitely on the dryer side Definitely enjoyed it with some pasta

All round Shiraz

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

This wine is easy drinking and a great accompaniment to a meal, or enjoyed on its own. It paired well with a beef ragu thanks to its deep fruit and berry flavours. It has a mild oak aroma, which is light enough to enhance but not overpower this Shiraz.

Really enjoyed

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

Lovey Really nice wine, subtle flavours not too strong was perfect with a homemade ragu, went and bought again to try

I am currently in my weight loss journey was an

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

The taste was amazing as a teacher my Colleagues and I really enjoyed the fact it was vegan was definitely a great touch

Excellent wine

5 stars

A BANROCK STATION Customer

I am very impressed with this Shiraz. It has a very rich plum and raspberry flavour with subtle aromas of vanilla and mocha oak. It is an excellent quality wine that I think would perfectly complement an evening meal. I think the bottle looks very sophisticated and elegant too, with the label proudly highlighting that it's carbon neutral certified and vegan friendly. I will definitely purchase Banrock Station wines in the future, not only because the taste and quality of this wine is so good, but also because each wine sold contributes to the planting of trees and creation of wildlife habitats.

