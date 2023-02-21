Banrock Station Shiraz 75Cl

Nice
A BANROCK STATION Customer
Really nice wine, great taste. I'm not normally a big red wine fan but I really liked this one. Shared it with my family who also really liked it. Would recommend this wine.
Lacked depth
A BANROCK STATION Customer
Sadly neither myself or my husband enjoyed this red. Which is a shame, we both love red wine so we're really keen to try it. It seemed yo lack a depth of flavour and tasted off, if it hadn't had been screw top I would of said it had been corked!
Great wine!
A BANROCK STATION Customer
I was gifted this vegan friendly wine from Influenster in exchange for my honest review. This wine has an aroma of raspberry and plum with an hint of vanilla. It's the perfect match for some vegan pasta for lunch and it's ideal to enjoy a glass of wine and vegan cheese with friends. I love that the brand supports environmental causes.
Friends and wine
A BANROCK STATION Customer
I decided to open this when my friend came round for a catch up. He is an avid red wine lover and was excited to try this particular wine. This wine is nice and fruity we could definitely taste the notes of raspberry and perhaps a plummy/cherry note. Slightly spicy but with a good depth and flavour. My friend polished off the bottle he thought it was a really nice smooth wine and one he will be purchasing in the future. A good wine to drink perhaps with your meal or friends.
Undecided
A BANROCK STATION Customer
This is my first time trying a vegan wine before. I also went on the website to look at what flavours were mixed together and it said "intense blackberry and mulberry fruit over coffee and oak aromas with a hint of clove and cinnamon" - I'm not a coffee girl at all but it wasn't overwhelming when I tried it. I feel like this would be best suited for Christmas time just because of the taste and the mix that was used.
Nice wine
A BANROCK STATION Customer
We liked to combine it with Coca-Cola as I personally prefer sweeter winer. This had a nice flavour to it, really bold, definitely on the dryer side Definitely enjoyed it with some pasta
All round Shiraz
A BANROCK STATION Customer
This wine is easy drinking and a great accompaniment to a meal, or enjoyed on its own. It paired well with a beef ragu thanks to its deep fruit and berry flavours. It has a mild oak aroma, which is light enough to enhance but not overpower this Shiraz.
Really enjoyed
A BANROCK STATION Customer
Lovey Really nice wine, subtle flavours not too strong was perfect with a homemade ragu, went and bought again to try
I am currently in my weight loss journey was an
A BANROCK STATION Customer
The taste was amazing as a teacher my Colleagues and I really enjoyed the fact it was vegan was definitely a great touch
Excellent wine
A BANROCK STATION Customer
I am very impressed with this Shiraz. It has a very rich plum and raspberry flavour with subtle aromas of vanilla and mocha oak. It is an excellent quality wine that I think would perfectly complement an evening meal. I think the bottle looks very sophisticated and elegant too, with the label proudly highlighting that it's carbon neutral certified and vegan friendly. I will definitely purchase Banrock Station wines in the future, not only because the taste and quality of this wine is so good, but also because each wine sold contributes to the planting of trees and creation of wildlife habitats.