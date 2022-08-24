We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rude Health Organic Ultimate Granola 400G

Product Description

  • Ultimate Granola Organic
  • A life lived in rude health. Tuck in.
  • You're in rude health when... You work magic with leftovers. You cartwheel. You play hopscotch to win.
  • Dream Big.
  • Some people dream of being astronauts or physicists or rock stars. We dreamed of creating the last word in organic granolas. And when you think about it, lots of people have been to space or had hit records, but only we have sourced the tastiest multigrain base and most delicious nuts, then combined them with rich date syrup and light, poppy amaranth. That makes us feel special. We think it'll make you feel special, too.
  • Tinker, tailor, soldier, sailor. Because this granola is made with real nuts and grains, you may find the odd piece of husk or shell. Sorry.
  • How We Like It
  • Delicious: with banana, yoghurt and fresh strawberries.
  • Delight: sprinkled over ice cream and blueberries as an instant crumble.
  • The Perfect Pairing
  • Our Cashew Drink is a rich and nutty partner to this rich and nutty granola.
  • We started mixing the Ultimate Muesli at our breakfast table in 2005. Today, it's a bigger table, but our approach to food and drink is the same.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • EU Organic - CH-BIO-006, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Box: Board - 85% recycled fibres.
  • Widely recycled.
  • Bag: Coated PET film. Check local recycling.
  • The Granola to End all Granolas
  • Brilliant ingredients
  • Nothing artificial
  • High Fibre
  • Organic
  • Wholegrain
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400G
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Oats, Spelt (Wheat) Flakes, Sunflower Oil, Honey (9%), Barley Flakes, Date Syrup, Roasted Almonds (4%), Sunflower Seeds (4%), Puffed Amaranth (2%), Roasted Hazelnuts (2%)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a facility that handles Milk, Sesame, Soya and other Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Too precious to spill.
  • Cut the bag with scissors, then lift the bag above the box before you pour.
  • Remember: lift before you pour.

Recycling info

Bag. Check Locally Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Rude Health,
  • Bedford House,
  • 212 New King's Road,
  • London,
  • SW6 4NZ.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper serving*per 100g
Energy818 kJ2046 kJ
-196 kcal489 kcal
Fat9.2g23.0g
of which saturates1.0g2.6g
Carbohydrates22.4g56.0g
of which sugars4.8g12.0g
Fibre2.8g7.0g
Protein4.4g11.0g
Salt0.01g0.03g
*40g The Ultimate Granola--
A yummy healthy alternative

4 stars

