Mr Kipling 6 Apple & Blackcurrant Pie 30% Less Sugar

4.6(32)Write a review
£1.95
£0.32/each

Per pie (52g)

Energy
807kJ
192kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.4g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1540kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcrust Pastry Cases with a Bramley Apple and Blackcurrant Filling (43%).
  • 30% Less Sugar*
  • *30% less sugar compared to similar Apple & Blackcurrant Pies.
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Deliciously Good
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • With Fruit Pieces
  • Melt in the Mouth Pastry Bursting with Chunks of Real Bramley Apple & Blackcurrants
  • Deliciously better for you
  • Real Fruit
  • Great Taste
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Sugar, Diced Bramley Apple (7%), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Concentrated Blackcurrant Purée (4%), Vegetable Fibre, Bramley Apple Purée (3.5%), Blackcurrants (3.5%), Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Blackcurrant Purée (1.5%), Wheat Fibre, Maize Starch, Wheat Flour, Salt, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary in performance, these are given as guidelines only.
Take care upon heating as the filling may be extremely hot and the pastry can become fragile.

Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven
Keeping the pies in their foils, place the pies onto a baking tray and place the tray on the middle shelf of a preheated oven at 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5 for 6 minutes.

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Deliciously Good Bramley Apple & Blackcurant Pies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pie (52g)
Energy1540kJ807kJ
-367kcal192kcal
Fat14.2g7.4g
of which Saturates4.0g2.1g
Carbohydrate54.1g28.3g
of which Sugars18.0g9.4g
Fibre4.9g2.6g
Protein3.3g1.7g
Salt0.22g0.12g
This pack contains 6 portions--
View all Fruit Pies & Tarts

32 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious!

5 stars

Excellent quality and you wouldn't know they are less sugar. Lots of filling and very tasty. Delicious with custard. Would recommend.

Nice tasting product. Pastry could be a little thi

4 stars

Nice tasting product. Pastry could be a little thinner as the lower sugar does add to the fact that the pastry is quite thick and stodgy. I prefer the original version but not too bad an alternative.

Yummy

5 stars

Really nice crumbly pastry

Sweet and crumbly

5 stars

Tasty! Banging with custard - and a plus that they are less sugar. Can't really tell but good to know. Pastry just as crumbly. Great cake

Good quality. Couldn't tell it was reduced sugar.

4 stars

Good quality. Couldn't tell it was reduced sugar.

great item

5 stars

good quality very tasty we love them to eat but not the price

Very tasty pies , generous with filling ,nice past

5 stars

Very tasty pies , generous with filling ,nice pastry. A bit too soft to my liking. I appreciate that fact that it is low sugar. Overall great treat with tea

Delicious yummy pies

5 stars

Really fruits with crumbly pastry. Are too die for :)

These are really tasty. They're better than alot o

5 stars

These are really tasty. They're better than alot of lower sugar alternatives out there, they still hit that sweet craving and perfect size for an afternoon treat. Good value for money too as you get 6.

Delicious small pies. 30% less sugar but taste lik

4 stars

Delicious small pies. 30% less sugar but taste like original version. Shortcrust pastry a bit too soft but a bramley apple and blackcurrant filling very tasty.

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

