Mr Kipling 6 Apple & Blackcurrant Pie 30% Less Sugar

Delicious!
Excellent quality and you wouldn't know they are less sugar. Lots of filling and very tasty. Delicious with custard. Would recommend.
Nice tasting product. Pastry could be a little thi
Nice tasting product. Pastry could be a little thinner as the lower sugar does add to the fact that the pastry is quite thick and stodgy. I prefer the original version but not too bad an alternative.
Yummy
Really nice crumbly pastry
Sweet and crumbly
Tasty! Banging with custard - and a plus that they are less sugar. Can't really tell but good to know. Pastry just as crumbly. Great cake
Good quality. Couldn't tell it was reduced sugar.
Good quality. Couldn't tell it was reduced sugar.
great item
good quality very tasty we love them to eat but not the price
Very tasty pies , generous with filling ,nice past
Very tasty pies , generous with filling ,nice pastry. A bit too soft to my liking. I appreciate that fact that it is low sugar. Overall great treat with tea
Delicious yummy pies
Really fruits with crumbly pastry. Are too die for :)
These are really tasty. They're better than alot o
These are really tasty. They're better than alot of lower sugar alternatives out there, they still hit that sweet craving and perfect size for an afternoon treat. Good value for money too as you get 6.
Delicious small pies. 30% less sugar but taste lik
Delicious small pies. 30% less sugar but taste like original version. Shortcrust pastry a bit too soft but a bramley apple and blackcurrant filling very tasty.