Nivea Luminous 630 Anti-Dark Spots Night Cream 50Ml

NIVEA LUMINOUS 630 A/DRK SPTS NIGHT CREAM 50ML

Discover your luminous routine. Restored complexion night after night. At night: The formula with cell-activating Hyaluronic Acid regenerates and strengthens the skin. Overtime: patented luminous630® works to visibly reduce dark spots while you sleep. For revitalised skin and a more even, luminous complexion. Visible results in 4 weeks. A breakthrough innovation It took NIVEA scientists 10 years of meticulous research and the screening of more than 50,000 ingredients to find: It works at a cellular level to reduce dark spots and helps to prevent their reappearance. Bye-bye dark spots… hello luminous skin. Gentle to the skin and recommended for all skin types. Also suitable for sensitive skin. LUMINOUS630® is effective on all skin tones. APPLICATION: Massage on face, neck and décolleté at night to cleansed skin. Apply products with LUMINOUS630® max. 4 times per day. Avoid direct eye contact. Dermatologically Approved.

Patented LUMINOUS630® acts on existing pigmentation to visibly reduce dark spots over time in 3 dimensions; size, color intensity and amount Recharges skin overnight and balances new melanin production to prevent the appearance of new dark spots For fresh, even & revitalised skin Effective on all skin tones Dermatologically approved

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Methylpropanediol, Cocoglycerides, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Palmitate, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Isobutylamido Thiazolyl Resorcinol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Chloride, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮