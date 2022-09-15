We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lofbergs Brazil Coffee Lovers Medium Roast Whole Bean 400G

3(1)Write a review
Lofbergs Brazil Coffee Lovers Medium Roast Whole Bean 400G
£5.50
£1.38/100g

Product Description

  • Whole coffee beans.
  • Learn more about our even smarter packaging at lofbergs.se
  • Roast - 3/5
  • Acidity - 1/5
  • Body - 4/ 5
  • Medium roast coffee with sweet notes of fudge and hazelnuts. 100% premium arabica coffee beans from Brazil.
  • Whole coffee beans.
  • Slow and carefully roasted to bring out the best aromas of our premium selected coffee.
  • Taste the difference and grind your own coffee beans. Pour beans into the grinder just before you make your coffee. Practise and discover your favourite way of brewing coffee.
  • For generations the Löfbergs Family has roasted coffee. With great passion and close relationships with our formers, we continue to roost coffee for the next generation of coffee lovers to come.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Learn more at ra.org

By Appointment to H.M. the King of Sweden

  • Slow Roast Maximum Taste
  • Single Origin
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Storage

Keep well sealed in this bag and store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 30 days.

Name and address

  • Löfbergs Lila AB,
  • Box 1501,
  • SE-651 21 Karlstad,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Löfbergs Lila AB,
  • Box 1501,
  • SE-651 21 Karlstad,
  • Sweden.
  • +46 54 14 01 00
  • info@lofbergs.se
  • www.lofbergs.se

Net Contents

400g ℮

View all Coffee Beans

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I'm no expert but this doesn't look or taste mediu

3 stars

I'm no expert but this doesn't look or taste medium roast. It's got a strong roasty taste, slightly bitter. Better with milk. For the price, it's fine.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here